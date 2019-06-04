BMR Drivers Target Victory Lane At Colorado

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West travels to Colorado National Speedway for the NAPA AUTO PARTS 150 on Saturday.

The 3/8-mile oval just north of Denver is a track where Bill McAnally Racing has had plenty of success – winning six of the past 11 series races there, including three of the last five.

But after missing out on a podium finish there last year, the BMR crew is hungry to get back to Victory Lane. Leading the charge are two fast 17-year-old drivers – Derek Kraus and Hailie Deegan. They are joined by a talented young series rookie, Brittney Zamora.

Kraus, who is in his third season driving for BMR in the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota Camry, has an 18-point lead in the championship standings – with two wins in four races this year. In the most recent K&N West event, the Stratford, Wisconsin driver swept both races of a doubleheader at Tucson Speedway in Arizona.

Kraus knows his way around the Colorado track. He finished second there in his rookie season of 2017. Last year, he won the pole last year and went on to finish fourth.

Deegan, who wheels BMR’s No. 19 Monster Energy/ NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry, is fourth in the championship standings – 23 points out of first. She has one win, one pole, and three top-five finishes in four starts. The Temecula, California teen captured a big victory in the season opener at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track. With the win, she became the first woman to lead the championship standings of a series at the regional or national levels of NASCAR.

Deegan finished fifth as a rookie in last year’s series visit to CNS.

Zamora, driver of the No. 99 ENEOS / NAPA Filters Toyota Camry, is a 20-year-old second-generation racer from Kennewick, Washington. She shared in the spotlight at Tucson – winning her first career pole award, leading her first laps of competition in pacing the field for 26 circuits, and finishing third in just her fourth series start.

She is second in rookie points and fifth in the overall standings, 29 points out of the lead. She has one pole, two top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Kraus, who also leads the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship standings, and Deegan are both members of the NASCAR Next program that spotlights NASCAR’s emerging stars.

NAPA and BMR have some special activities slated leading up to Saturday’s race at CNS.

Deegan will visit the Havana NAPA AUTO PARTS store on Friday morning for a special sales event in the Denver market.

University Auto Parts will be inviting their customers to the track on Friday evening for a special tool sale during the K&N West optional test. The event will feature a NAPA Tools & Equipment Rock & Roll trailer; as well as BMR’s No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS two-seater, in which guests will be taken for a lap around the track.

“They’re making a sales night out of our test night,” explained BMR team owner Bill McAnally. “They’re building incentives to use that test night and the ride alongs in bringing their customers out to participate.”

The big NAPA Hospitality at the K&N West race on Saturday is a popular attraction each year that generates a lot of excitement. ENEOS is working with NAPA Colorado in helping to host this year’s event.

“The NAPA Hospitality event at CNS is one of the largest attended NAPA motorsports activations in the country,” McAnally pointed out. “The Colorado race brings more NAPA employees, customers, and owners than any other motorsports events in any forms across the country.”

BMR will also be treating NAPA and ENEOS guests to a special pit tour and a meet-and-greet with the BMR drivers on Saturday.

The K&N West race from CNS will air live on FansChoice.TV – the streaming digital platform that’s airing the entire NASCAR regional series schedule live this year. In addition, it will be broadcast to a national audience on NBCSN on June 13 at 3 p.m. PT.

BMR PR