Wrecking Crew Continues Sheer Power as Jared Mees Maintains Prefect Record in Lexington & Briar Bauman Upholds Perfect Podium Streak With Second-Place Finish

03 Jun 2019
Racing News
25 times
Indian Motorcycle Racing, presented by Progressive Motorcycle Insurance, and its championship-winning FTR750 earned its fifth win of the 2019 season at the Indian Motorcycle of Lexington Red Mile. Wrecking Crew Rider and back-to-back reigning AFT Twins Champion Jared Mees held on to secure his second win of the season. The win was Mees’ third in Lexington, as he remains the only racer to win an AFT Twins event at the Red Mile.

                                                                                                 

Wrecking Crew Rider and current points leader Briar Bauman continued his 2019 perfect podium streak with a second-place finish. Bauman gave Mees a run for his money, as the two exchanged passes in the final 10 laps, but ultimately Mees held on and secured the win.

 

“It was clear Jared was on a mission to get back to the top of the podium, as he ran fast all day and held on strong to edge out Briar in the Main,” said Gary Gray, Vice President – Racing, Technology & Service for Indian Motorcycle. “It’s truly something special to see Jared become such a force to be reckoned with on mile tracks, having won eight of the last 12 miles since joining the Indian Wrecking Crew in 2017.”

 

Through six races, Briar Bauman is the series’ points leader with 122. Mees’ victory propelled him to second place with 103. Fellow Wrecking Crew Rider Bronson Bauman recorded a seventh-place finish at the Red Mile and has 62 points on the year.

 

The season continues on June 15 with the Laconia Short Track at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. For more information on Indian Motorcycle Racing, visit IndianMotorcycle.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

For more information Indian Motorcycle Racing’s sponsors, visit their websites: Progressive Motorcycle Insurance, S&S Cycle, Indian Motorcycle Oil, Parts Unlimited, Drag Specialties, Alpinestars, Bell Helmets and J&P Cycles.

