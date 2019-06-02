Rain Wins Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Speedweek Opener At Route 66 Motor Speedway

While the radar showed the rain had passed, Mother Nature had other things in mind as a small shower after the Driver's Meeting moved through, only to have the final blow strike just as the track was just about ready to go at Route 66 Motor Speedway with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Everyone in attendance received 50 show-up points. This marks the seventh weather-related cancellation on the season.

The next event for the 2019 ASCS Sizzlin' Summer Speedweek will be Tuesday, June 4 at Devil's Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas with gates opening at 6:00 P.M. and racing at 8:00 P.M. Admission is $25 for adults with discounts for Senior, Military, and Kids 13-15 paying $10. Kids 12 and under get in free. More information on the Devil's Bowl can be found online at http://www.devilsbowl.com

Subject to change, information and locations for remaining Speedweek events are as follows:

Round 2: Devil's Bowl Speedway - Mesquite, Texas



Times: Open at 6:00 P.M. Racing at 8:00 P.M. (CT)

General Admission: $25 Seniors, Military, Kids 13-15: $10 Kids 12 and under free

Location: 1711 Lawson Rd. Mesquite, TX 75181

Phone: (972) 222-2421

Web:

Social Media: When: Tuesday, June 4, 2019Times: Open at 6:00 P.M. Racing at 8:00 P.M. (CT)General Admission: $25 Seniors, Military, Kids 13-15: $10 Kids 12 and under freeLocation: 1711 Lawson Rd. Mesquite, TX 75181Phone: (972) 222-2421Web: http://www.devilsbowl.com Social Media: https://www.facebook. com/DevilsBowl

Driver's Meeting: 6:30 P.M.

RACECeiver Frequency: 467.0875

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld Required

Payout: $3,000 to win, $400 to start

Round 3: Lawton Speedway - Lawton, Okla.



Times: Open at 6:00 P.M. Racing at 8:00 P.M. (CT)

General Admission: $20 Seniors, Military, Kids 13-15: $15 Kids 6-12: $2, Kids 5 and under: Free

Location: 3501 SW Sheridan Rd, Lawton, OK 73501

Phone: (580) 355-6417

Web:

Social Media: When: Wednesday, June 5, 2019Times: Open at 6:00 P.M. Racing at 8:00 P.M. (CT)General Admission: $20 Seniors, Military, Kids 13-15: $15 Kids 6-12: $2, Kids 5 and under: FreeLocation: 3501 SW Sheridan Rd, Lawton, OK 73501Phone: (580) 355-6417Web: http://www. lawtonspeedway.com Social Media: https://www.facebook. com/LawtonSpeedway

Driver's Meeting: 6:30 P.M.

RACECeiver Frequency: 454.000

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld Required

Payout: $3,000 to win, $400 to start

Round 4: Creek County Speedway - Sapulpa, Okla.



Times: Open at 5:00 P.M. Racing at 7:30 P.M. (CT)

General Admission: $20 Seniors and Military: $15 Kids 11-14: $6, Kids 10 and under: Free

Location: 18450 West Hwy. 66, Sapulpa, OK 74039

Phone: (918) 247-RACE (7223) or (918) 838-3777

Web:

Social Media: When: Thursday, June 6, 2019Times: Open at 5:00 P.M. Racing at 7:30 P.M. (CT)General Admission: $20 Seniors and Military: $15 Kids 11-14: $6, Kids 10 and under: FreeLocation: 18450 West Hwy. 66, Sapulpa, OK 74039Phone: (918) 247-RACE (7223) or (918) 838-3777Web: http://www. creekcountyspeedway.co Social Media: https://www.facebook. com/creekcountyspeedway

Driver's Meeting: 6:00 P.M.

RACECeiver Frequency: 454.000

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld Required

Payout: $3,000 to win, $400 to start

Round 5: Salina Speedway - Salina, Kan.



Times: Open at 5:00 P.M. Racing at 7:00 P.M. (CT)

General Admission: $20, Kids Under 16: Free (with paid adult)

Location: 2841 S. Burma Rd. Salina, KS 67401

Phone: (785) 292-9220

Web:

Social Media: When: Saturday, June 8, 2019Times: Open at 5:00 P.M. Racing at 7:00 P.M. (CT)General Admission: $20, Kids Under 16: Free (with paid adult)Location: 2841 S. Burma Rd. Salina, KS 67401Phone: (785) 292-9220Web: http://www. racesalinaspeedway.com Social Media: https://www.facebook. com/salinaspeedway

Driver's Meeting: 5:30 P.M.

RACECeiver Frequency: 454.000

Muffler: Open

Payout: $4,000 to win, $400 to start

Fans not able to attend can find the weekend broadcast live at http://www.racinboys.com

, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2019 National Tour Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. 2. Roger Crockett 953; 2. Matt Covington 943; 3. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 942; 4. Blake Hahn 933; 5. John Carney II 913; 6. Scott Bogucki 895; 7. Jamie Ball 844; 8. Harli White 826; 9. Robbie Price 779; 10. Jordon Mallett 776; 11. Alex Hill 753; 12. Tucker Doughty 688; 13. Dylan Westbrook 545; 14. Brandon Hanks 326; 15. Thomas Kennedy 300;

2019 Race Winners: Sam Hafertepe, Jr. - 3 (5/17 - I-96 Speedway; 5/18 - I-96 Speedway; 5/25 - Lake Ozark Speedway); Thomas Kennedy - 2 (4/25 - Eagle Raceway, 4/26 - U.S. 36 Raceway); John Carney II - 1 (5/26 - Lake Ozark Speedway);

Weather Related Cancellations - 7: Devil's Bowl Speedway (3/15 and 3/16); Williams Grove Speedway (5/3); Selinsgrove Speedway (5/4); Lakeside Speedway (5/9); I-30 Speedway (5/11); Route 66 Motor Speedway (6/1)

ASCS Online:

ASCS PR