Garcia Jr. Ready to Return to Site of First Victory Alongside Teammate Cabre

Rev Racing drivers Ruben Garcia Jr. and Chase Cabre will return to Memphis International Speedway (MIR) this Saturday for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) fifth race of the year. The two Development Drivers have had a great history of finishes in the “Home of Blues” - both had top-5 finishes at MIR with Garcia earning his first K&N East and United States win.



Rubén García Jr. (No. 6 NTI/MSI Toyota): Returning to the site of his first victory, Garcia looks to turn around a season that’s been riddled with misfortune. With a 7.5 average finish in two starts at Memphis, Garcia hopes to gain momentum in his NKNPSE season.



“I can’t tell you how excited I am to go back to Memphis," he said. "It is such a cool race track and an extremely special place for me since it is where I got my first win. I am optimistic we can keep the tradition going on Saturday.”



Chase Cabre (No. 4 Honda Generators/E3 Toyota): 22-year-old Chase Cabre will return to MIR for the third year. Cabre has two top-5 finishes in Memphis. In 2018, Cabre raced to a fourth place finish. At Memphis Cabre holds an average of a third place finish in his MIR starts. Cabre currently has three top-10 finishes in the NKNPSE season including two runner-up finishes.



“Memphis has been good to us in the past,” said Chase Cabre “We’ve had two top 5s in two starts and that’s as good I have been anywhere. We are really hoping to add to the win column this week. This season has given me great results so far, but it’s time to seal the deal.”



Both drivers are maintaining top-10 points standing positions in the NKNPSE. Cabre is currently fifth in points and Ruben is currently ninth.



The duo will begin track activities with practice starting at 12:45 p.m., followed by group qualifying at 4:15 p.m., autograph session at 5:00 p.m. and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series Memphis 150 presented by AutoZone at 6:00 p.m.

