Day and Venturi top NASCAR GP UK practice

When it comes to Euro NASCAR, Brands Hatch means the tightest fields: Alon Day and Florian Venturi ended up first in the free practice sessions at the famous Brands Hatch Indy Circuit to open the 2019 NASCAR GP UK. The Israeli clocked a 49.154 lap, beating Loris Hezemans by a mere 0.087 seconds while in the ELITE 2 Division Venturi was fastest by a margin of just 0.121 seconds.



ELITE 1: PRACTICE | FINAL PRACTICE



In the ELITE 1 Division 18 drivers were separated by less than one second, showing how close the competition is in the 2019 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. It was two-time champion and current points leader Alon Day who came out fastest on Friday at the wheel of his CAAL Racing Chevrolet SS. The Israeli was just a few thousands of a second faster than Hezemans and his Hendriks Motorsport Ford Mustang.



The Dutchman was 0.148 seconds quicker than Frederic Gabillon, who led the first practice session of the NASCAR GP UK earlier in the afternoon driving his #3 RDV Competition Chevrolet SS. Final Practice was briefly red flagged two times because of cars stuck in the gravel traps of the Indy Circuit, but the session resumed both times after the safety crew cleared the track.



Alexander Graff was fourth in his Memphis Racing Chevrolet Camaro ahead of Nicolo Rocca and three-time champion Ander Vilarino. 2018 Brands Hatch race winner Gianmarco Ercoli ended up seventh ahead of Stienes Longin, who set the exact same time as the Racers Motorsport driver. Marc Goossens and Romain Iannetta rounded out the top-10.



Venturi on top of the ELITE 2 Division



Florian Venturi set a lap time of 49.763 seconds in Final Practice in the ELITE 2 Division. The Go Fas Racing driver was just 0.121 seconds quicker than Freddy Nordstrom, who is coming back to NWES at Brands Hatch with PK Carsport. His fastest lap time would have granted Florian Venturi the eleventh place in the ELITE 1 Division.



ELITE 2: PRACTICE | FINAL PRACTICE



Championship leader Giorgio Maggi was third quickest behind the wheel of his Hendriks Motorsport Ford Mustang ahead of Andre Castro and Valencia race winner Nicholas Risitano, who closed the top-5. The Italian went off track at Clearways with less than two minutes to go in the session and triggered a red flag that ended practice for the ELITE 2 Division.



NASCAR GP Italy race winner Lasse Sorensen was sixth ahead of Myatt Snider, who was seventh with a gap of 0.648 seconds from the leader. The American had a quick taste of the Brands Hatch gravel traps at Clearways during Final Practice, causing a short red flag.



Advait Deodhar, who is driving the #31 CAAL Racing Chevrolet SS in the NASCAR GP UK, was eighth ahead of Vittorio Ghirelli and local hero Scott Jeffs, who rounded out the top-10.



Qualifying and all American SpeedFest races will be streamed live on Fanschoice.tv, the Euro NASCAR Facebook page and YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and a vast network of websites and social media pages from around the world, starting at 10:40 am CEST on Saturday.

NASCAR Euro Series PR