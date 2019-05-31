Overnight Rains Force Delays at Pocono; ARCA Menards Series Qualifying Canceled, Practice Postponed

Practice for the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 has been postponed due to damp track conditions after heavy overnight rains at Pocono Raceway. Track officials started track drying efforts at 6:30 this morning but water coming up through the track surface at the entrance to turn one and a brief shower that slowed drying efforts earlier in the morning forced ARCA Menards Series officials to postpone the session.

With little time remaining as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series teams are waiting to begin their on-track activity for the weekend, General Tire Pole Qualifying, originally scheduled for 12 noon, has now been canceled. Series officials still hope to have a one-hour practice this afternoon. If so, times from that session would be used to set the field.

The General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 is scheduled for a 5:30 pm ET start and will be televised live on FS2. There will be an immediate rebroadcast on FS1 at 8:30 pm ET. ARCA for Me members can access free live timing & scoring, live track updates, and live chat at ARCARacing.com; new users can register for free with a valid email address at ARCARacing.com/login.

ARCA Menards Series PR