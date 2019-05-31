Follow the bottle from recycling to car parts

Since plastic was introduced in the 1950s, 9.1 billion tons of plastic have been produced, and eight million metric tons end up in our oceans each year.

As citizens and governments around the world amp up efforts to curb plastic use, Ford is increasing its use of recycled plastic bottles and turning them into vehicle parts, averaging about 300 bottles per vehicle – or 1.2 billion recycled plastic bottles a year.

In 2006, Ford was the first automaker to use recycled plastics for wheel liners on the European Escort. Over the last 12 years, aerodynamics has driven the need for underbody shields, and the use of plastics in vehicle parts is used globally.

“The underbody shield is a large part, and for a part that big, if we use solid plastic, it would likely weigh three times as much,” said Thomas Sweder, design engineer, Ford Motor Company. “We look for the best materials to work with to make our parts, and in this case, we are also creating many environmental benefits.”

Here’s how it works: when plastic bottles are thrown into a recycling bin, they are collected with thousands of others, and shredded into small pieces. That’s typically sold to suppliers who turn it into a fiber, by melting the bottle and extruding it. Those fibers are mixed together with other various types of fiber in a textile process, and used to make a sheet of material – which is then used to make the automotive parts.

Due to its light weight, recycled plastic is ideal for the manufacture of underbody shields, engine under shield and front and rear wheel arch liners that can help improve vehicle aerodynamics, which effects fuel efficiency. These shields also help create a significantly quieter environment on the new 2020 Ford Escape.

Environmentally, using recycled plastics on vehicle parts helps reduce the amount of plastic that can end up in dangerous situations, such as the Pacific gyre, for example – a floating mass of plastic bigger than the size of Mexico in the Pacific Ocean.

“Ford is among the leaders when it comes to using materials such as this, and we do it because it makes sense technically and economically as much as it makes sense for the environment,” Sweder said. “This material is very well suited for the parts we’re making with it, and is extremely functional.”