Roa Takes 6th In Salute to Indy - On To Cooper State Saturday

rody Roa came from the 12th place starting spot to finish sixth in the prestigious “Salute to Indy” USAC/CRA Sprint Car race last Saturday night at Southern California’s Perris Auto Speedway. That finish allowed the hard-charging racer to close the gap on the point leader from 20 to 12 points in the fight for the 2019 USAC/CRA championship.

On the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval, Roa, 28, qualified 12th in the 25-car field in the ride the team has named “Sadie.” That put him on the inside of row number two for the third heat race. He advanced the eye-catching black and green car one spot to finish second in the 10-lapper.

For the celebrated “Salute to Indy” main event, Roa was on the outside of the sixth row. Over the first 14-laps, which went all green before the first yellow of the race, he moved up to the eighth-place spot. From that point on he continued to move forward. When the checkered flag ended the 30-lapper, Roa had fought his way to a very hard-earned sixth place finish.

Coming into the night, “The Pride of Garden Grove” was second in the standings, some 20 points out of first. That deficit was extended to 26 points after qualifying, but his forward progress in the main event saw him close the gap down to 12-points heading into the next USAC/CRA race at Perris on June 29th.

Before getting a two-week break in his sprint car schedule on June 15th and 22nd, Roa and his B.R. Performance team will be headed to Arizona the next two weekends to race in the USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series. This Saturday he will be at the Arizona Speedway in San Tan Valley. He will follow that up with another expedition to the Copper State at Canyon Speedway Park in Peoria on June 8th.

Going into this Saturday’s race at Arizona Speedway, Roa will carry a 48-point lead in the Southwest standings. The last time the series visited there on April 20th, he placed sixth in the main event. In the first five races in the Southwest Series this year, he has a win, two-second place finishes, one third and the aforementioned sixth.

Fans who would like to see Roa in action this week can find Arizona Speedway at 48700 N Ironwood Rd, San Tan Valley Arizona (85140). The Spectator gates will open at 5:30 P.M. and the first race is at 7:30. The track website is www.arizonaspeedway.net and the office phone number is (480) 926-6688.

