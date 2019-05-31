Most recent ARCA winner Ty Majeski invades Pocono Raceway

Invading Pocono (Pa.) Raceway as the most recent ARCA Menards Series winner, Ty Majeski (@TyMajeski) and his Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) team eye back-to-back victories in Friday afternoon’s General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200.



Majeski, a native of Seymour, Wisc. has never negotiated the 2.5-mile “Tricky Triangle” but you never would have known looking at Wednesday’s open ARCA test speeds in the Pocono Mountains.



In the five-hour test session that was ultimately cut short by inclement weather, Majeski in his No. 22 Crestliner Ford Fusion posted the second quickest lap early in the session before ultimately ending the afternoon fourth fastest overall behind CBR teammate and newcomer Corey Heim.



“The Pocono test went well,” said Majeski. “It was certainly beneficial to have three cars there with three different packages to give us a better idea of what direction we need to go. We showed good speed regardless of the adjustments which is always good.



“Pocono is a great track. It’s just something different. It’s a blast to run laps around by yourself, but it can be frustrating to race on because there is only one groove. I think the biggest change we are going to see is when the Xfinity and Cup guys get here and lay down Goodyear (tire) rubber. It normally throws us for a loop on our General Tire tires.



With confidence on his side and the leadership of former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series crew chief Paul Andrews on his side, the team is a favorite for Friday afternoon’s 200-mile race.



When asked if the Charlotte race win had sunk in yet, Majeski embraced his first career ARCA victory but said quickly his attention turned towards the future, including the upcoming races at Pocono and Michigan respectively.



“I feel good about our chances for Friday,” he added. “Our car has good speed and it’s all about just being there at the end and being in position to capitalize on others mistakes. I think speed wise, we are better than where we were at Charlotte. Paul (Andrews) and everyone at Chad Bryant Racing has done a great job preparing a good package for this weekend. Hopefully, we can make it two in a row. That would be really special!”



Despite not running the full ARCA Menards Series schedule, Majeski is making a splash and sees his team capable of winning more races this season.



“We (Chad Bryant Racing) has the potential to win a bunch this year,” added Majeski. “And, it’s just not me. Joe (Graf Jr.) has won for CBR and Corey (Heim) is always very fast in this No. 22 car when I’m not driving – so certainly the opportunity is there and all of us are going to keep doing our jobs to go out there and try to get to Victory Lane.



“The competition is tight though this year. The Venturini (Motorsports) cars are good, so is Travis (Braden) and Bret (Holmes) – but that’s what is making these races so much fun. The competition is fierce but the respect is there too.”



Pocono is the third of a six-race tenure with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team. After starting his part-time schedule on a high note with his third career top-five at Talladega and the upset at Charlotte, Majeski is eager to continue to help elevate the program and be an asset to the organization that helps not only him but his teammates Corey Heim and Joe Graf Jr.



“I think everyone at Chad Bryant Racing, me included, has high expectations for our program this season,” offered Majeski. “We’ve been fortunate enough to win a race, but we want to win more than once. I still have at least three more chances to get back in Victory Lane and I’m going to doing everything I can – while also being the best teammate to Corey and Joe too.”



Majeski, 24, is sharing the No. 22 Ford Fusion ride with newcomer Corey Heim who will make his speedway debut at the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway on July 26 in the Pocono ARCA 150.



The General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 (80 laps | 200 miles) is the eighth of 20 races on the 2019 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. Practice begins Fri., May 31 with an hour practice session from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. General Tire pole qualifying is set for later in the day at 12:00 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag later in the day shortly after 5:45 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 2 (FS2) with same day coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) at 8:00 p.m. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s festivities. All times are local (Eastern).



CBR PR