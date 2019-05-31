Solaris Motorsport back to Brands Hatch for the NASCAR GP UK

Solaris Motorsport comes back this weekend in UK at the iconic track of Brands Hatch, where in 2018 Francesco Sini conquered the first NASCAR podium for himself and the Italian based team. A nice memory that the squad led by Roberto and Laura Sini would like to replicate and improve after the good results take at Franciacorta. The Israeli rookie Naveh Talor, at his third qualifying in career, aims to grab his first Superpole in NASCAR, besting his previous placement in the ELITE 2 Division.



"I love Brands Hatch! Here you can feel the passion and the fans are simply awesome! The track is incredible, very old style. You don't have the time to breath: corners, brakes, uphills, downhills all the time! Racing in front of at his huge crowd is simply....priceless!" commented Francesco Sini, strongly determinate to step up on the podium again, aiming to try to best the 2018 third place. "In Franciacorta a we made a further step in performance,both me and Naveh were competitive with a solid pace all the race long and this is the most important thing. Racing with 30 cars on this track will be not easy, we have to work with the guys to try to find a clean lap. The races will be probably very...exciting. If we have to face a door to door duel we will be there, it would be great come back on the podium with the Princess!""



"Really excited for Brands Hatch! I know the fans are amazing there and the track is legendary! Ever since I was a kid I've dreamt of being at the track and now I get to race so I’m really happy! I hope to be firmly in SuperPole and to get a solid Top10 or even a Top5. Let’s hope for the best for me and the team." said Naveh Talor, the 17 year old from Israel who debuted in racing cars this season at the wheel of the #12 Solaris Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro.



The NASCAR GP UK will kick off officially tomorrow with the four free practice sessions. The qualifying is attended on Saturday morning at 10:40 AM, while the ELITE 1 Race will start at 2:13 PM and the ELITE 2 Race 1 at 5:43 PM. On Sunday the two Race 2 of the weekend, with the ELITE 1 that will start at 2:08 PM, while the ELITE 2 Division is scheduled at 5:13. The four races and the qualifying will be live streamed on the Facebook page and the Youtube channel of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.

