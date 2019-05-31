Spencer Davis; Rette Jones Racing ride momentum to Memphis

Riding the wave of three consecutive top-five finishes in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, Rette Jones Racing (RJR) and driver Spencer Davis (@SpencerDavis_29) head to Memphis (Tenn.) International Raceway determined to elevate those strong efforts into the team’s first career win in Saturday night’s Memphis 150 presented by AUTOZONE.



Tackling a double-header at South Boston (Va.) Speedway in their recent two races, Davis utilized a fourth and fifth-place finish to lift himself from fifth to third in the championship standings.



In a comfortable spot ahead of the fifth race of the season, Davis is eager to continue consistency and make a serious threat towards the K&N East Series championship.



“I’m excited to get back on the track and head to Memphis this weekend,” said Davis. “I’m really proud of the effort that our Rette Jones Racing has put up the last couple of races.



“Despite finishing inside the top-10 in the season-opening race at New Smyrna, we left pretty disgusted because we felt like we were a better team than that. Since then, it’s been a lot of time, effort and long nights working in the shop and communicating to make sure we’re taking the best race car to the track possible.



“I feel like we’re doing that. Obviously, I feel like we still have some work to do, but we’re getting closer and I’m hoping with our inching forward – I’ll be able to finally get Rette Jones Racing in Victory Lane. That would be awesome.”



Both RJR and Davis return to Memphis with unfinished business. Davis’s fourth-place qualifying effort was plagued by electrical issues and a sour 19th place finish. Rette Jones Racing qualified third with driver Grant Quinlan but late race gremlins dropped them to 11th.



Knowing both the team and driver know their way around the Memphis, Tenn.-based race track, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team is ready to finish what they started.



“I like Memphis,” added Davis. “It’s a race track that has races like a short track but has the speed of a larger track. No matter what setup you have though, tire conservation is going to be the key to success on Saturday night.



“You can have all the speed in the world, but if you don’t take it easy on the tires, your night could go the wrong way in a hurry. We’re going to be at the track on Friday for the test and hopefully what we learn then we can apply it to Saturday.”



Rette Jones Racing welcomes back JRI Shocks as the primary partner for Memphis.



JRi Shocks recently acquired by NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham was founded in 2007 by some of the most legendary innovators in motorsports to produce the world’s most technologically advanced, highest performance suspension systems.



For Rette, Davis is delivering the strongest start to the K&N season since the team’s inception and he believes the reliability of the team will only continue to flourish as the season marches into the summer stretch.



“Spencer has become a huge asset to Rette Jones Racing and he’s going to take us to Victory Lane this year,” Rette offered. “South Boston was very solid for us. Spencer drove two clean races and didn’t put himself in a position to lose more than he could.



“I feel like we’re inching closer to Victory Lane. Memphis is a track we’ve enjoyed competing at throughout the years and I hope our effort will be rewarded with a strong result on Saturday.”



In addition to JRI Shocks serving as the title marketing partners for the fifth race of the season, Rette Jones Racing also welcomes ALLPRO, Tower Sealants, Jones Group Demolition and Abatement, Ford Performance, Huntilar Corp. and Goodridge Fluid Transfer Systems as associate marketing partners this weekend.



RJR is co-owned by Canadian entrepreneur and former race car driver Terry Jones.



In 36 career NASCAR K&N Pro Series East starts, Davis has earned one victory (Dominion (Va.) Raceway 2016), two poles, achieved 17 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes. He has also 224 laps led in event competition.



Davis also has six NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) starts to his credit – four in 2018 driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) and one in 2019 for Rette Jones Racing. He earned two top-10 finishes including a career-best of seventh in his series’ debut at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.



Additionally, Sam Hunt Racing will utilize Rette Jones Racing in a technical alliance role for this weekend at Memphis. Rette has worked closely with SHR and 18-year-old driver Colin Garrett.



“Colin Garrett and Sam Hunt Racing are quickly becoming players in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and Rette Jones Racing is proud to be a part of their rapid growth, especially after their recent performances,” Rette added. “Colin is a talented race car driver and with the two teams working together, I think everyone will be impressed with the results.”



The Memphis 150 presented by AUTOZONE (150 laps | 112.5 miles) is the fifth of 13 races on the 2019 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East schedule. Practice begins for the one-day show on Sat., June 1 from 12:45 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Group qualifying is set for later in the day at 4:15 p.m. The race will take the green flag just after 6:00 p.m., The event will be televised live on FansChoice.TV while NBC Sports Network will tentatively air the race on Wed., June 5 at 6:00 p.m. ET. All times are local (Central).



