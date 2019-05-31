Dylan Zampa Off To Strong Start In Madera Pro Late Models

It’s been a strong start to the season for 15-year-old Dylan Zampa in Madera Speedway’s Nut Up Pro Late Model Series.

After opening the season with a victory on March 9 in his Nut Up Pro Late Model Series debut, Zampa has collected one top-five and three top-10 finishes in three more starts. He was sixth during events on April 6 and April 27 and earned a third-place finish in his most recent event on May 25.

Those finishes, along with his victory on March 9, currently have Zampa ranked second in the Nut Up Pro Late Model Series standings.

“It’s been a great start to my rookie season in the Nut Up Pro Late Model Series at Madera,” said Zampa. “Opening the season with a win was great and we’ve been consistently at or near the front in every other race. That’s got us right in the hunt for the championship.”

In addition to his strong start at Madera Speedway, Zampa also made the trip to the East Coast to take part in a test session in mid-April at Hickory Motor Speedway with Lee Faulk Racing and Development.

The test, part of his reward for winning the McCallister Precision Marketing Premier Marketing Package during the Madera Speedway banquet last year, took place at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway on April 16.

“Making the trip across the country to test with Lee Faulk Racing and Development was amazing,” Zampa said. “Getting the chance to work with Lee and Michael Faulk, who have so much knowledge and experience, was more than worth the long flight. Getting the chance to turn laps at Hickory and learn from some of the best in the business was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without my family and friends, Lee Faulk Racing, everyone at McCallister Precision Marketing, Kenny and the rest of the guys at Madera Speedway.”

Zampa will be back on track on June 29 when the Nut Up Pro Late Model Series returns to Madera Speedway for round five of the 2019 season.

Dylan Zampa would like to thank his sponsors Valley Fabrication, Allied Auto Parts, Allied Propane, Superior Bearings, Piners Welding Supply, Competition Suspension Inc., Mike Doss, Anderson Logging, J Squared Performance, Pit Stop USA and Storcks Garage.