Ty Gibbs Picks Up Additional K&N Pro Series East Races with DGR-Crosley

DGR-Crosley announced today that Ty Gibbs has picked up six additional races in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East driving the team’s No. 17 Monster Energy Toyota Camry. He will compete at Memphis (Tenn.) International Raceway this weekend alongside teammates Tanner Gray and Drew Dollar.

Gibbs has one previous start for DGR-Crosley which occurred earlier this season at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway. In his K&N Pro Series debut, the 16-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing development driver qualified ninth and went on to earn a second-place finish.

“I’m really happy to be running more K&N races with DGR-Crosley,” said Gibbs. “They are at the top of their game and the defending Series Champion. When I climb in one of their Camrys, I know that I’m in equipment capable of winning. I really enjoy working with Blake [Bainbridge, crew chief] and the entire 17 team, as well as having David [Gilliland] around to lean on for advice. I think we will pick up some wins together this season.”

New Smyrna was the first of his string of second-place finishes. Gibbs has four ARCA Menards Series starts this season where he has finished in the second position three times. He is hungry for a win and hopes to do that this weekend with DGR-Crosley.

“I’ve got my sights set on winning in Memphis,” Gibbs noted. “I have more experience in the bigger stock cars now and feel confident going into the weekend. At New Smyrna, I didn’t really know what I was doing. Once I got a feel for it, I really enjoyed it. I’m looking forward to getting back in my Monster Energy Camry, learning as much as possible and hopefully ending the day in victory lane.

Gibbs’ K&N Pro Series East schedule for the remainder of the 2019 season is as follows: Memphis International Raceway, Iowa Speedway, Watkins Glen International, Bristol Motor Speedway, Gateway Motorsports Park and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He will also continue running a part-time schedule in the ARCA Menards Series with Joe Gibbs Racing and a handful of late model stock car races for Nelson Motorsports.

The Memphis 150 will go green at 7:00 p.m., ET on Saturday, June 1 with a live broadcast on fanschoice.tv . A replay of the race will air on NBCSN on June 5 at 6 p.m., ET.

DGR PR