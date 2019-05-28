NASCAR GP UK Preview - Who will win the throne?

There is always a special sense of anticipation when the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series returns to Brands Hatch. The upcoming June 1-2 NASCAR GP UK is the longest running in the Euro NASCAR calendar and all drivers are aiming to conquer the coveted title of “King of Brands Hatch” in front of over 40.000 fans. Who will succeed to Alon Day as the best driver of the American Speedfest?



32 cars and 57 drivers are entered in the seventh edition of the British event, setting a new record for the British event of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.



In the ELITE 1 Division, Alon Day leads a fierce group of contenders by 15 points entering the fifth round of the 2019 season. Stienes Longin and Loris Hezemans are tied for second, ahead of Nicolo Rocca, Ander Vilarino and Jacques Villeneuve. Of the top-10 drivers, only Day and Vilarino boast a win at Brands Hatch, while 2018 ELITE 1 winners Frederic Gabillon and Gianmarco Ercoli are both looking to rebound from a difficult start of the season and sit far away from the championship leader. Three-time Champion Ander Vilarino hasn’t raced at the twisty 1.9-km track since 2015, but never finished outside the top-3 in his 8 starts, featuring an incredible 1.6 average position under the checkered flag.



It will be the first time at Brands Hatch for 1997 Formula 1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve, who earned his first NWES podium finish last time out at Franciacorta and looks poised to take the next step towards the win.



Four different winners in the first four races of the season perfectly exemplify the absolute uncertainty ruling in the ELITE 2 Division. Rookies Giorgio Maggi and Vittorio Ghirelli sit atop the points standings, separated by just 5 points, while Pierluigi Veronesi, Justin Kunz and Advait Deodhar have been very consistent and occupy place three to five in points.



Both American rookies Myatt Snider and Andre Castro will vie for their first NWES win, while 2019 race winners Nicholas Risitano, Lasse Sorensen and Florian Venturi will all look to gain ground on the leaders. Having scored his first ever NWES victory at Brands Hatch in 2018, Venturi is the only ELITE 2 driver on track featuring a win at the historic British track.



All the ELITE 1 and ELITE 2 races from the NASCAR GP UK will be streamed live on Fanschoice.tv, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Youtube channel and Facebook page, on Motorsport.tv and on a vast network of social media profiles.



ELITE 1 Division



Front row the place to start from - Of the 14 ELITE 1 races held at Brands Hatch, twelve were won from the first row and eight from the pole position. Only Ander Vilarino and Romain Iannetta – both in 2015 – won starting behind the front row, respectively from 4th and 8th place.



A special place for Goossens - Marc Goossens has a special feeling with Brands Hatch since racing Formula Ford in the early 90’s. On the Indy Circuit the Belgian scored his first NWES podium finish in 2016 and two more podiums came in 2017 and 2018. A win is still missing. Could 2019 be the right time?



Hezemans and Rocca head-to-head for the Junior Trophy - The competition in the Junior Trophy is grueling. Loris Hezemans and Nicolo Rocca will enter the NASCAR GP UK separated by just 5 points in the special classification, while the other contenders are more than 39 points behind, led by Salvador Tineo Arroyo.



ELITE 2 Division



De Weerdt retakes Legend Trophy lead - The NASCAR GP Italy turned the Legend Trophy classification upside down and three-time champion Jerry De Weerdt is back on top by just two points over former leader Mirco Schultis and three points over rookie Ian Eric Waden.



Nordstrom returns with a record - Veteran Freddy Nordstrom will return to NWES this weekend ad Brands Hatch. The Sweden is set to become the only driver to take part in all of eight Euro NASCAR’s visits to the British track.



Matthias Hauer back behind the wheel - Matthias Hauer will return to NWES at Brands Hatch, driving the #64 Speedhouse64 Chevrolet in the ELITE 2 Division. The German driver raced in ELITE 1 in 2018, scoring two 16th places as his best results.

NWES PR