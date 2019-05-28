51FIFTY named Official Lifestyle Brand of West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame

Central California Lifestyle Brand, 51FIFTY, has been named the Official Lifestyle Brand of the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.



The Livingston, California brand becomes a major sponsor of the Hall’s June 20 Induction Ceremony presented by World Wide Technology Raceway at the Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa, Calif.



As the Official Lifestyle Brand, 51FIFTY will participate in the induction ceremonies and related West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame multimedia events.



The 2019 ceremony will induct Gary Bechtel, Bob Bruncati, J.D. Gibbs, Jeff Gordon, Doug McCoun and Eric Norris; as well as Heritage enshrinees George Follmer, Rick Henderson, Marshall Sargent, Bob Sweikert and Bill Vukovich.



“We are pleased that 51FIFTY and Carlos Vieira have elected to add the Hall to their portfolio,” said Ken Clapp, chairman and CEO of the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame. “The company long has used motorsports to build its brand. We believe our two organizations will mutually increase their visibility through this relationship.”



Vieira, founder and president of 51FIFTY, said, “I am proud to be part of an event that recognizes the accomplishments of racers, race teams and team owners from around the West Coast. We all take pride in what we do and make the necessary sacrifices because of our passion we have for this sport. A huge thank you to Ken Clapp for being behind this wonderful event and for helping shine a light on all those who will be inducted this year.”



The 51FIFTY brand was founded in 2007. 51FIFTY is directly involved and sponsors sports such as car racing, motocross, BMX, skateboarding and MMA. It sponsors the Supercross Team, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, as well as its own late model race team. It continues to grow its presence in the sporting and entertainment world and supports anyone who is passionate about pursuing their goals.



To be 51FIFTY, you are someone that does not quit, you are always pushing the limit, you have no fear, and you are always up to any challenge. 51FIFTY is for those who are crazy enough to go after their dreams and have the determination to make it happen. We call it “living the madness.”



The 51FIFTY brand also is a Platinum Sponsor of the Carlos Vieira Foundation, which is a 501 (c)(3) organization in California. (Non-Profit Organization) The foundation has multiple campaigns, Race for Autism, Race 2B Drug Free and Race To End The Stigma. 51FIFTY has supported these campaigns by donating a percentage of the products they sell and arranging events and fundraisers within the community. For more information on the foundation and its efforts, please visit carlosvieirafoundation.org



CONNECT WITH 51FIFTY

You can find 51FIFTY in stores across our territories and purchase our drinks and apparel online on our website 51fiftyltm.com. Social Media: Snapchat: livethemadness, Facebook.com/51FiftyEnergy, Twitter @51FiftyEnergy, and Instagram @51FiftyEnergy. Our toll-free number is 855-51-FIFTY.

WCSCHOF PR

