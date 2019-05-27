Toyota's Seavey Captures POWRi Win At Lake Ozark Speedway

Logan Seavey took the lead before the half-way point and went on to a dominating victory over Zach Daum and Jesse Colwell as Toyota-powered drivers swept the podium in Sunday’s POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League feature at Lake Ozark Speedway,

The triumph is the fifth national midget win for Seavey this year and the 15th of his career. The victory is the sixth in POWRi competition for Toyota this season and marked the 13th overall national feature win for a Toyota driver in 2019.



Pole-sitter Jake Neuman paced the first one-third of the 30-lap event, with Ace McCarthy second followed by Tucker Klaasmeyer, Seavey and Colwell rounding out the top-five.

Seavey moved into the top three on the restart after a lap seven caution and began to close on the leaders for the lead on lap 11 with Klaasmeyer taking over the second spot on lap 13. A caution would then bunch the field on lap 15.

Seavey continued to pace the field after the restart with Klaasmeyer in second, while Daum and Colwell began a battle for the final podium position as Toyota drivers occupied the top-four spots. The yellow flag would wave once more on lap 23, setting up a seven-lap showdown to the checkered flag.

Despite having the field bunched behind him, Seavey once again showed he was the class of the field, pulling away as a fierce battle for second was taking place behind him. Daum took the second spot on lap 24, only to see Klaasmeyer reclaim it on lap 25 as the two would continue to trade the position through lap 28. As the fight was going on for the runner-up spot, Seavey had checked out in opening over a two-second lead.

Seavey would go on to take the checkered flag with Daum second, while Colwell took over third on the final lap with 2018 POWRi champion Klaasmeyer finishing fourth. Holley Hollan placed seventh to give Toyota-powered entries five of the top-seven finishing positions.

With his fourth victory in seven POWRi races this season, Seavey has opened up a 230-point lead over Neuman as he looks to secure a third consecutive midget car national championship after winning the POWRi title in 2017 and the USAC championship in 2018. Klaasmeyer currently sits third, just 10 points behind Neuman for second. Daum and Colwell are tied for fourth.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League resumes with the five-race Illinois Midget Week, June 12-16.

TRD PR