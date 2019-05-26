Inaugural eNASCAR Heat Pro League Season Debuts at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Today at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Slade Gravitt of Wood Brothers Racing (PlayStation 4) and Brian Tedeschi of Team Penske (Xbox One) came away with first-place finishes in the inaugural eNASCAR Heat Pro League season opener. The highly anticipated debut did not disappoint as fans took in the action at the NASCAR Trackside Live stage and on NASCAR’s Facebook and 704Games’ Twitch livestream.

The historic first races preceded Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace were on-hand for the pre-race festivities, followed by Xbox One and PlayStation 4 action.

"Charlotte Motor Speedway was the perfect venue and environment to drop the green flag on the eNASCAR Heat Pro League season,” said Ed Martin, Managing Director of Esports, 704Games. “Our drivers fed off the energy of the crowd and the thrill of competing on the busiest day in Motorsports, delivering incredible action to fans in attendance and watching around the world through our livestreams. It was exciting to see the best players from across the country capture the NASCAR drama and excitement through the NASCAR Heat 3 game before transitioning to Coca-Cola 600 action. When 704Games, the Race Team Alliance and NASCAR set out to create the first-ever eNASCAR league on consoles, this is what we had envisioned.”

Slade Gravitt, the youngest driver in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League at the age of 16, began his professional esports career after racing competitively with his friends who all wanted to see how they would fare in the pro ranks. After a qualifier, Slade saw he could make an impact with other professionals and has been competing ever since.

Brian Tedeschi of Team Penske has been a NASCAR fan since age four living in Custer Park, Illinois. He entered into the league because he wanted to be part of the first generation of eNASCAR competitors and connect with new fans to help the sport grow.

The newly formed esports league season features 15 race teams and 30 drivers, each owned and operated by prominent NASCAR race teams, competing in 16 races across a variety of virtual tracks on the NASCAR circuit, culminating during the 2019 NASCAR playoffs.

Tune in to NASCAR’s Facebook and 704Games’ Twitch livestream this Wednesday, May 29 at 7:45pm local time, for the second race of the season.

