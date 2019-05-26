Simon Pagenaud Wins Indianapolis 500

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

103RD RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY, INDIANAPOLIS

WINNER'S QUICK QUOTE

MAY 26, 2019

SIMON PAGENAUD, NO. 22 MENARDS TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET, IS THE WINNER OF THE 103RD RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500. IT IS FIRST INDY 500 WIN FOR PAGENAUD; 11TH FOR CHEVROLET AND 18TH FOR ROGER PENSKE.

WINNER'S QUICK QUOTE:

"I just wanted to celebrate with the fans. I guess it wasn't very conventional to do it that way. It is hard to believe right now. It was such an intense race. I believe we led most of the race. The car was just just amazing. The handling and aero came out perfectly.

"I just saw myself on TV wearing this thing (wreath). Its just amazing. I've worked a lifetime to achieve this. I'm just speechless. I just wanted to share with the fans. You guys are amazing. I wanted to share with you guys on the yard ofI' bricks. Thank you for your support Indianapolis!

" I'm just focused on the job. When you have a car like this, and a team like this you just work your way through it. It went perfectly, just like we discussed. No mistakes. Here we are in victory land! We did it!Af

"I knew we had the best car. We just had to make the best of every opportunity. Clean air then they said we should try to save a little fuel and that was the key to the race. We saved so much on that one stint so we didn't cut it too short.

"This is the best car I've ever driven on an oval. This was our time to shine

"The red didn't change anything I don't think. The caution made us stronger and easier on fuel. It was the event of the race. And we made it work for us. But you know what, we've been on the otherside...with cautions in the past that didn't work for us. Today it was right for us and we did it.

"I think we showed how good it was all race. The Menards Chevy was the fastest on-track and best handling car in traffic. But it is not just me, it's the whole team. Every pit stop they executed perfectly. We did it right today.

"

"I'm so glad I can bring a little happiness to my French countryman. I proud of being French bu I'm also proud of my American friends and family. What a great day."

Team Chevy PR