Askew Pips Teammate Norman in Indianapolis Freedom 100 Thriller

Florida rising star Oliver Askew inched past Andretti Autosport teammate Ryan Norman at better than 200 mph on the final run to the checkered flag as the top six finishers crossed the yard of bricks blanketed by less than six-tenths of a second at the conclusion of another memorable Freedom 100 Presented by Cooper Tires.



The 17th annual edition of the Carb Day curtain-raiser at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway once again lived up to expectations with a large crowd on its feet and cheering to the rafters as the Indy 500 aspirants put on quite a show. Officially there were 12 changes of lead at the start/finish line – and countless more during a scintillating 40-lap contest. Askew’s final margin of victory was listed at just 0.0067 of a second – the fourth closest in IMS history, behind only the Freedom 100s in 2017 (0.0024), 2013 (0.0026) and 2014 (0.0050).



Norman, who officially led 29 laps, had to be content with second place, while Dutchman Rinus VeeKay (Juncos Racing) edged out Englishman Toby Sowery (BN Racing/Team Pelfrey) by just 0.0773 in another photo-finish for the final podium position.



The red-hot action mirrored the hot, humid conditions which replaced morning rain and proved quite challenging for the drivers. Indeed, there was drama even before the cars took to the track when it was announced after qualifying that five cars had failed post-qualifying technical inspection and would be banished to the rear of the starting grid. Then on the first of two pace laps, debutant Jarett Andretti lost control in Turn Four. Thankfully, the Indianapolis native was able to continue unscathed, although Aaron Telitz, who had rejoined the Belardi Auto Racing team at almost literally the last moment, also struck misfortune as he was forced into the pits before the green flag by a broken driveshaft.



When the green flag finally flew, one lap later than original scheduled, the field was already jockeying hard for position when David Malukas (BN Racing), from Chicago, Ill., lost control and spun at the entrance to Turn Four, moments after being passed by VeeKay for fourth place. A close-following Chris Windom (Belardi Auto Racing), from Canton, Ill., was unable to avoid him, whereupon the two cars made heavy contact with the outside retaining wall. Neither driver was hurt but the race was red-flagged shortly thereafter for repairs to the SAFER barrier.



The race was restarted after an almost 10 minute delay and the drivers immediately took up where they had left off, slicing and dicing for position all the way around the 2.5-mile four-cornered oval. The crowd loved it.



Norman, from Aurora, Ohio, led the majority of the laps on the official charts, but that fact told barely anything of the story, with VeeKay frequently drafting past to lead the way into Turn One and polesitter Robert Megennis (Andretti Autosport), Askew, Canadian Dalton Kellett (Juncos Racing) and Sowery also exchanging places almost constantly. It was a good old-fashioned nail-biter.



Eventually, and perhaps unsurprisingly, a relatively minor glance of Sowery’s right-front wing against Megennis’ left-rear wheel at the exit of Turn One resulted in Megennis being tipped into a spin, although moments later the teenaged New Yorker’s car was back pointing in roughly the right direction when the two cars once again came into contact. Miraculously, both regained control and continued, and the field was granted a brief respite when the yellow flags waved.



Sowery was instructed to fall to the back of the pack at the restart, after being adjudged to have caused the incident, but before long he was slicing his way back through toward the front. The Englishman even nosed ahead into the lead for a few yards with a couple of laps to go, eliciting a huge cheer from the crowd, but as the final lap unfolded it came down to a battle between Askew, Norman and VeeKay for top honors.



Askew led at the white flag and, unusually, was able to maintain his advantage through Turn One, only for teammate Norman to come back at him in Turn Three. The Ohio native led the way off the final corner but Askew was tucked up tight behind in the draft, pulling out once he knew he had enough momentum and then edging up alongside as the top two sped underneath the checkered flags. It was an emotional victory for the talented young man from Jupiter, Fla.



Norman had to be content with second and VeeKay third, while Sowery and Kellett also were separated by mere fractions, with Andretti and Brazilian Lucas Kohl (Belardi Auto Racing), who sneaked past Megennis in the dash for the line, also hanging in the draft. Telitz, too, was classified in ninth, five laps behind, after his Belardi team worked hard to repair his car during the earlier red-flag stoppage.



Next up for the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires contenders are a pair of road course races at Road America, in Elkhart Lake, Wis., once again in support of the NTT IndyCar Series, on June 22/23.