24 May 2019
Racing News
21 times
Robin Miller Robin Miller

Speedway Indiana- May 24, 2019

In celebration of his 50 years... IMS announces start of the “Robin Miller Award” for those dedicated to the service of racing. R is the first recipient.

He was an Indy Car  pit crew member and drove in the USAC series in the 1970s.

Miller is best known for being a writer at The Indianapolis Star from 1968–2001. He has also written for Autoweek, Car and Driver, ESPN and Speed  He currently is a correspondent and senior writer for Racer magazine and website, while also reporting on IndyCar broadcasts for the NBC sports Network

Thomas Marquis

