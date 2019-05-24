Ty Majeski earned his first Arca victory last night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Majeski took the lead with only 5 laps remaining in the 100 scheduled lap event in Thursday night's General Tire 150.

Majeski, who ran 12 races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last year as part of the Ford driver development program with Roush Fenway Racing sadly lost his ride at the end of the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

"This is unbelievable," Majeski told FS1. "I lost my ride this year, it was January or February before we finally put this deal together. Chad took a chance on me. We both had a lot to prove.

To start the overtime finish, Majeski lined up with Gus Dean who runs a full-time schedule in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series and last year's Arca champion Sheldon Creed. Creed would pass Dean on the restart but couldn't challenge Majeski for the victory.

Rounding out the top five were Sheldon Creed in second, Gus Dean in third, Harrison Burton in fourth and Michael Self finished in fifth.

The Arca Menards Series will head into Pocono Speedway on May 31, 2019 at 5:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.