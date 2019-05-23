Remarkable Story of British Formula Racer Billy Monger To Be Featured on ESPN E:60 Sunday

Remarkable Story of British Formula Racer Billy Monger To Be Featured on ESPN E:60 Sunday

The remarkable story of British Formula car racer Billy Monger will be featured on Sunday morning’s edition of ESPN’s award-winning newsmagazine show E:60. The program airs at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

 

Just last weekend, 20-year-old Monger won the first race of his young career at the prestigious Pau Grand Prix. The win itself was remarkable, but the story behind the win: extraordinary.

 

E:60 Billy Monger Preview from ESPNFrontRow on Vimeo

 

 

Just over two years ago, Monger suffered life-changing injuries when doctors were forced to amputate his legs after a horrific crash at Donington Park in Derby, England. Despite his injuries, less than one year after the accident, improbably, he was back racing again. 

 

Now driving a car specially modified for his condition, Monger is not only racing, but he has dazzled, and his dream to become the first disabled Formula 1 driver, against all odds, remains in reach. 

 

 

