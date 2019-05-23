Roa Sets Track Record and Takes 2nd in Arizona - Back To Perris Saturday!

Brody Roa put the previous week’s 14th place finish at Bakersfield in his rearview mirror and he set a new track record in qualifying and placed second in the USAC Southwest Series’ “Hank Arnold Memorial” last Saturday night at the Central Arizona Speedway. This week, he will try to retake the point lead in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series at the annual “Salute to Indy” at Perris Auto Speedway.

The long journey to Arizona quickly paid dividends for the Garden Grove driver and his team with fast time in qualifying and the new track record of 15.133 on the Casa Grande oval. The veteran racer backed that up with a second-place finish in his heat race.

Roa started the 30-lap main event on the outside of the third row. The track proved to be hard on tires and hard to make passes on. For most of the first half of the race, Roa kept the #91R in sixth before moving up one spot on the 13th lap. As the four cars in front of him wore out and popped their right rear tires, Roa had taken care of his right rear well enough to end up with the lead with two laps to go. However, one of the drivers who blew a tire earlier, came back with new rubber and snatched the lead from Roa with one lap to go.

With a tire that was void of tread, Roa came home second. The finish allowed him to expand his lead in the USAC Southwest Series standings to 48-points going into the next race at Arizona Speedway on June 1st.

Through his first dozen sprint car races in 2019, Roa has an impressive record with three wins and 10 top fives. Only one time has he finished out of the top 10.

Before he heads back to Arizona, Roa will be at Perris this Saturday for the USAC/CRA “Salute to Indy,” a race that began in 1948. After leading the points for much of the early going this season, he comes into Saturday’s race in second place, but he is only 20 points out of first.

For fans who would like to attend this Saturday’s race, the spectator gates will open at 5:00 P.M. and the first race will be at 7:00.

Perris Auto Speedway is located at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris (92571). The track website is at http://perrisautospeedway.com/ and the office phone is (951) 940-0134.

Colorful Brody Roa t-shirts are available now at the track or via mail. If you cannot make it to a track and would like to order one, please use the following link https://www.brodyroa.com/?post_type=product. You can see the design below.

Car owners, if you are looking for someone to shoe your car during the 2019 season, look at Roa’s schedule below. He is available to race on any night not already on his racing calendar. Contact him at the phone number and E-mail address in this release.

Fans wishing to stay completely up to date with Brody Roa and the BR Performance squad can do so on the team’s website http://www.brodyroa.com/ and Facebook page at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/br91r/

The BR Performance team would also like to thank the sponsors that make the regular season possible. HD Industries, Burris Racing, “Biker” Bruce Fisher, Molecule, K-1 Race Gear, Norma Leonard, Lee Leonard, NGK Spark Plugs, Baldwin Filters, Driven Racing Oil, Wilwood Brakes, and Coffman Racing Graphics. If you or your company would like to join BR Performance’s team for a championship run in 2019, please call 714-932-7994.

2019 Schedule

1/15/19 Tulsa Expo Raceway Chili Bowl 13th A

1/19/19 Tulsa Expo Raceway Chili Bowl 12th C

2/27/19 Las Vegas Motor Speedway USAC West Coast 1st A

2/28/19 Las Vegas Motor Speedway USAC West Coast 4TH A

3/2/19 Central Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest 3rd A

3/8/19 Canyon Speedway (AZ) USAC/CRA & Southwest 2nd A

3/9/19 Canyon Speedway (AZ) UASC/CRA & Southwest 3rd A

3/30/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA (with WoO) 1st A

4/13/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA 3rd A

4/20/19 Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest 6th A

4/27/19 Canyon Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest 1st A

5/4/19 Ventura Raceway (CA) USAC/CRA 5th A

5/11/19 Bakersfield Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA 14th A

5/18/19 Central Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest 2nd A

5/25/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

6/1/19 Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest

6/8/19 Canyon Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest

6/29/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

7/5/19 Knoxville Raceway (IA) USAC National ***

7/6/19 Knoxville Raceway (IA) USAC National ***

7/6/19 Santa Maria Raceway (CA) USAC/CRA ***

7/13/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA & Southwest

7/18/19 I-69 Speedway (IN) USAC National

7/19/19 Plymouth Speedway (IN) USAC National

7/20/19 Kokomo Speedway (IN) USAC National

7/21/19 Lawrenceburg Speedway (IN) USAC National

7/24/19 Terre Haute Action Track (IN) USAC National

7/25/19 Lincoln Park Speedway (IN) USAC National

7/26/19 Bloomington Speedway (IN) USAC National

7/27/19 Tri-State Speedway (IN) USAC National

8/17/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA & Southwest

8/31/19 Calistoga Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

9/1/19 Calistoga Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

9/2/19 Petaluma Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

9/5/29 Merced Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

9/6/19 Ocean Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

9/7/19 Santa Maria Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

9/14/19 Canyon Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest

9/21/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

9/28/19 Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC/CRA & Southwest

10/26/19 Central Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest

11/7/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA/Southwest/National

11/8/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA/Southwest/National

11/9/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA/Southwest/National

11/15/19 Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC/CRA/Southwest/National

11/16/19 Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC/CRA/Southwest/National

*** Tentative

Brody Roa PR