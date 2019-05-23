Lake Ozark Speedway Next For Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Looking at two nights of racing this Memorial Day Weekend, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will be in action at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo. on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26.

A combined $8,000 to win for anyone who can sweep the weekend, Saturday's A-Feature will payout $3,000 to win and $400 to start with Sunday upping that winner's check to $5,000 with the final starter in the A-feature getting $400. The second annual Lake Ozark Speedway Spring Nationals, the event is co-sanctioned with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps and will feature the POWRi WAR Sprint Cars on Saturday with POWRi West Midgets taking their place on Sunday.

Ten previous showings at the Missouri oval for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Sammy Swindell swept the 2018 Labor Day weekend. Before that, five drivers had already added their name to the list of winners with Shane Stewart topping events in 2004, followed by the late Jesse Hockett in 2005 for a pair of back-to-back scores. Aaron Berryhill in May 2005 was followed the first of two Jason Johnson victories in July 2008 and June 2009.

Overall, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network as competed at 17 Missouri ovals for a total of 100 events.

Seeing four different point's leaders already in 2019, Thomas Kennedy's sweep of the first two events of the season gave way to Roger Crockett taking over after a pair of events in Pennsylvania resulted in show-up points being awarded. Into this past weekend's double-header at I-96 Speedway, the opening night ended with Scott Bogucki atop the standings, but through the second night of competition, it was Matt Covington who has emerged as the top driver going into this weekend's Lake Ozark Speedway Spring Nationals.

While Covington leads the way, the margin is very slim as Blake Hahn trails by three. Rattling off his first two wins of the season this past weekend, three-time series champion, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. has rebounded quickly from ninth to third with only eight markers keeping him from the point's lead. Roger Crockett trails by 11 with Scott Bogucki by 17.

Looking at sixth through tenth, the next five drivers are separated by 66 points with Harli White in sixth. Jamie Ball seventh is trailed by leading Brodix Rookie of the Year contender, John Carney II. Canada's Robbie Price and Dylan Westbrook complete the top-ten.

Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 at Lake Ozark Speedway goes green with Hot Laps at 6:30 P.M. with racing to follow at 7:30 P.M. (CT). Admission on Saturday, May 25 is $20 for Reserved Seats, $18 for General Admission, $17 for Senior and Military, and free for kids eight and under. Tickets for Sunday, May 6 are $25 for Reserved Seats, $22 for General Admission, $20 for Senior and Military, and free for kids eight and under.

Lake Ozark Speedway is located at 50 Twiggy Ln. in Eldon, Mo. Information on the track and events can be found by calling (573) 418-0565 or online at http://www. lakeozarkspeedway.net

Fans not able to attend can find the weekend broadcast live at http://www.racinboys.com

, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

ASCS PR