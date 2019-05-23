Riley Herbst Leads ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 Practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Riley Herbst (No. 18 Monster Energy/ORCA Coolers/Terrible Herbst/Advance Auto Parts Toyota) led the way in practice for the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Thursday afternoon. Herbst, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, turned a fast lap of 29.784 seconds/181.305 miles per hour to sit atop the leaderboard after the two-hour session.

Herbst led a Toyota sweep of the top three as Daytona winner Harrison Burton (No. 20 Fields-Sports Force Parks Toyota) and two-time 2019 winner and current series championship leader Michael Self (No. 25 Sinclair Lubricants Toyota) were second and third. Burton’s fast lap was 29.876 seconds/180.747 miles per hour, while Self timed in at 29.879 seconds/180.729 miles per hour. Bret Holmes (No. 23 Holmes II Excavation Chevrolet), currently third in the series championship, was fourth at 30.015 seconds/179.910 miles per hour and Codie Rohrbaugh (No. 7 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet) rounded out the top five at 30.018 seconds/179.892 miles per hour.

Nashville winner Christian Eckes (No. 15 JBL Audio Toyota), currently fourth in the series championship, was sixth, Ty Majeski (No. 22 Chad Bryant Racing Ford) was seventh, 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Pro Stock champion Tanner Gray was eighth, current NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series rookie contender Gus Dean (No. 32 Win-Tron Racing Chevrolet) was ninth, and defending ARCA Menards Series champion Sheldon Creed (No. 21 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet) rounded out the top ten.

Travis Braden (No. 27 MatrixCare/Consonus Health Care/Liberty Village Ford), currently second in the series championship, was twelfth fastest while Joe Graf, Jr. (No. 77 EAT SLEEP RACE Ford) was eleventh.

The session was slowed several times for minor incidents. Thad Moffitt (No. 46 Performance Plus Motor Oil Chevrolet) spun in the opening moments of practice without contact, and rookie Devin Dodson (No. 35 Vizion Motorsports Toyota) spun twice, making contact with the inside wall the second time and damaged the nose of the car. The car is being repaired with hopes of being ready in time for General Tire Pole Qualifying coming up at 5 pm ET.

General Tire Pole Qualifying is next, coming up at 5 pm ET, with the green flag on the race expected shortly after 9 pm ET. The race will be live on FS1, while ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring, live track updates, and live chat throughout all on-track activity free for ARCA for Me members. New users can register for free with a valid email address at ARCARacing.com/login.

ARCA Menards Series PR