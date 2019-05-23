THOR Industries Partners with 2017 Indy500 Champion Takuma Sato

Today, THOR Industries, Inc., the world’s largest recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer, announced its partnership with Takuma Sato , professional IndyCar driver and winner of the 2017 Indy500. While at the track throughout the 2019 IndyCar Series, Sato will live in a Thor Motor Coach 2020 Palazzo 36.3 Luxury Motorhome. The luxury coach allows the former Formula 1 driver to control his environment while at the track, serving as sanctuary for his physio and pre-race rituals and improving focus before races.

As a lover of the RV lifestyle on and off the track, Sato will get the ultimate experience of a Thor Motor Coach luxury coach.

Including a stop at the Indy500 this Sunday, the Thor Motor Coach unit will travel with Sato through the below dates:

May 26 - The 103rd Indianapolis 500

June 1 - Streets of Detroit - Race 1

June 2 - Streets of Detroit - Race 2

June 8 - Texas Motor Speedway

June 23 - Road America

July 14 - Streets of Toronto

July 20 - Iowa Speedway

July 28 - Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

August 18 - Pocono Raceway

August 24 - World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

“We are thrilled to partner with Takuma as a way to bring together one of the best brands in the RV industry and the world of racing,” said Bob Martin, CEO of THOR Industries. “With Takuma’s personal enthusiasm for RVing, it’s an honor to have him use a Thor Motor Coach unit as a way to prepare for each high stakes race.”

Currently residing in Indianapolis, Sato is a Japanese-born driver who has spent nine years racing in the INDYCAR series and seven years racing in Formula 1. Currently, he races for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team. Fans can follow Sato at @TakumaSatoRacer on Twitter and @ThorIndustries on Facebook and Instagram .

“It is great to have a world leader like THOR helping me to prepare the perfect race winning environment,” said Takuma Sato. “It is fantastic to partner with an Indiana company like THOR Industries.”

THOR Industries PR