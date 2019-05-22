Frigo finds victory at Virginia NHRA Nationals

22 May 2019
Sidnei Frigo claimed his first victory of the season at Virginia Motorsports Park in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service on Sunday, winning the second annual Virginia NHRA Nationals, where the series was presented by Real Pro Mod Association. It is the fifth of 12 races during the 2019 season. 
 
Frigo ran 5.796-seconds at 256.55 mph in his Itatiba Sao Paulo Brazil Chevrolet Camaro picking up the final round win on a holeshot over Stevie “Fast” Jackson’s pass of 5.768 at 251.16. 
 
It marks the third career E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod victory for Frigo, who qualified second and also earned round wins over Chip King, Alex Laughlin and Eric Latino . 
 
“My team really pulled through today,” Frigo stated. “For some reason, our turbo car runs really well in the heat and I wouldn’t be mad if it was this in Topeka at our next race. I saw Stevie over there at half track and I know that the turbo power really comes on at the top end. All I could think of was that we had him. It was really cool.” 
 
The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service continues June 7-9 with the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kan. 
 
