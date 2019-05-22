TitansRX to race on Hoosier tires

22 May 2019
Racing News
Hoosier Racing Tire, the world’s largest exclusive racing tire manufacturer, has agreed to exclusively supply the brand-new TitansRX Rallycross Series with their “black gold” for the 2019 season. “We are very happy to have closed a partnership with TitansRX, as Rallycross has always been an integral part of our racing portfolio. TitansRX is a brand-new, exciting project, which we are delighted to team up with”, Martin Heckers, Head of Hoosier Racing Tire Europe, said.

 

"From our first contact with Continental and Hoosier Tire, we have experienced great professionalism, dedication, motorsport passion, service orientation and all the attributes that make a partnership great. Add to that all the testing and improvement on the Hoosier RX tires since we started, the entire TitansRX Europe team and all drivers have been highly satisfied with Hoosier Tire’s products. Not only is it a great Rallycross tire to drive, but it was fine-tuned to match the needs of the Pantera race car and the series format. We look forward to a successful long-term partnership”, series promoter Max J. Pucher was all smiles.

 

Headquartered in Lakeville, Indiana, Hoosier is renowned for its engagement in motorsport and has been providing tires for numerous racing series including NASCAR, IndyCar and the American LeMans Series. Since 2016, the company, which was founded by NASCAR driver Robert Newton, has become part of Continental AG, the fourth largest tire manufacturer. In its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, dedicated solely to manufacturing racing tires in three shifts per day, the American tyre experts produce 1,400 different articles ranging from Kart, to Circuit, to Drag Racing, Rallye, Rallycross and Oval Racing equipment.

