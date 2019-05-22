Gus Dean eyes ARCA win at Charlotte Motor Speedway

On the heels of a solid top-10 finish in his most recent ARCA Menards Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) rookie Gus Dean will take advantage of an off weekend and compete in his third ARCA start of the season in Thursday night’s General Tire 150 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.



Dean will eye his third career ARCA victory in the 100-lap and believes the speed his Win-Tron Racing team showed at the series’ open test at the 1.5-mile speedway has them in a good position to be a contender in the seventh race of 2019.



“I’m so appreciative for this opportunity to run the ARCA race at Charlotte,” said Dean. “It wasn’t on my schedule, but things fell into place to make it happen and I’m extremely thankful. Jamie (Jones, crew chief) wants to go there and win and so do I.



"I believe we’ll have the car to do it on Thursday night.”



Dean, a native of Bluffton, S.C. made a splash in his Charlotte ARCA debut last May qualifying on the outside pole and contended for a strong finish before engine problems set in late in the race with Dean soldiering to a 14th place effort.



“Charlotte is a very fast place,” added Dean. “I like the track. It’s pretty cool. It’s important to make sure you get the car rotating through the corners and through the bumps. It’s a place where you need to carry the speed off the corner too.



“Even though our track time was limited during the test, I still feel like we are in a good place coming back for the race and look forward to Thursday night.”



Longtime Dean supporter CAB Installers will serve as the co-primary marketing partner for the May 23rd race, while Win-Tron Racing partner IceBox Helmet Coolers joins the organization to share the spotlight in the team’s third race of the year.



The IceBox by AirBox represents an innovative Air-Cooling Solution for personal and confined environment where space, weight and power consumption are critical considerations. Design applications include Aviation, Aerospace and Performance Racing industries.



IceBox incorporates advanced semiconductor component and application technology to create a thermoelectric heat pump that requires no moving parts and a minimal amount of electrical current to effect cooling.



“I can’t thank CAB Installers and IceBox by AirBox for making Charlotte possible,” added Dean. “Without them, I would haven’t this chance and I want to thank them personally with a celebration in Victory Lane. That would be perfect.”



Win-Tron Racing car owner Kevin Cywinski says the team is optimistic about their chances for Thursday night’s race – but believes his driver will step up to the plate and deliver a good showing.



“We should be pretty good,” said Cywinski. “Gus knows how to wheel his way around Charlotte and hopefully that will play into our hands. We had a setback that kept us off the track for most of the test a couple weeks ago, but I’m confident Jamie (Jones) and Gus will show their potential in practice and hopefully we can put this Win-Tron Racing team back in the winner’s circle.”



The General Tire 150 (100 laps | 150 miles) is the seventh of 20 races on the 2019 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. Practice begins Thurs., May 23 with a two-hour session planned from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Group qualifying is set for later in the day at 5:00 p.m. The race in the 67th consecutive ARCA season is set to take the green flag later in the day shortly after 9:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s festivities. All times are local (Eastern).



