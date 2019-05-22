Ty Majeski geared up for Charlotte ARCA debut

On the heels of a strong top-five finish in his ARCA Menards Series (AMS) debut with Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway last month, Ford Performance driver Ty Majeski (@TyMajeski) will compete in his second race of the season in Thursday night’s General Tire 150 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.



Alongside crew chief Paul Andrews, Majeski and several ARCA Menards Series teams participated in an open test session at the 1.5-mile speedway two weeks ago where the team worked on the balance of their No. 22 Ford Fusion throughout the day.



Majeski returns to Charlotte hoping to execute a plan he has in place and contend for his first career series victory in the seventh race of 2019.



“The Charlotte test went ok,” said Majeski. “I think we were all anticipating being better off the truck. We had to work through a few different issues throughout the day and by the end I thought we were in the ballpark. We are certainly searching for more.



“We've spent the last couple weeks since the test trying to figure out what we need to be better. I think we've formulated a good practice plan for Thursday. We just have to execute that and be mindful of the track temperature swings as we will be practicing during the day and racing at night.” Even though the test didn’t go as well as Majeski had hoped, he’s relying on the experience of Andrews to help steer him to his ninth top-10 finish.



Of course, his relationship with the former Cup Series championship crew chief dials back several years.



“Working with Paul Andrews is great,” added Majeski. “It has all kind of come full circle. Paul is a board member on the Kulwicki Driver Development program in which I was a part of in 2015. It was my breakthrough season in working towards the NASCAR ranks and I was the program's inaugural champion.



“So, it is really cool for me to work with Paul because he was such a big part of Alan's (Kulwicki) success. He has a lot of experience and I know we will work well together.”



Charlotte is the second of a six-race tenure with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team. After starting his part-time schedule on a high note with his third career top-five at Talladega, Majeski is eager to build the program and be an asset to the organization that helps not only him but his teammates Corey Heim and Joe Graf Jr.



“I think everyone at Chad Bryant Racing, me included, has high expectations for our program this season,” offered Majeski. “We both have a lot to prove and I think for that reason it will be a great fit. I've run with this team back in 2017 and I feel we were capable of winning two or three races, but we weren't able to close the deal. I want to close one out this season and get everyone at Chad Bryant Racing back in Victory Lane.”



Majeski, 24, is sharing the No. 22 Ford Fusion ride with newcomer Corey Heim who will make his speedway debut at the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway on July 26 in the Pocono ARCA 150.



The General Tire 150 (100 laps | 150 miles) is the seventh of 20 races on the 2019 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. Practice begins Thurs., May 23 with a two-hour session planned from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Group qualifying is set for later in the day at 5:00 p.m. The race in the 67th consecutive ARCA season is set to take the green flag later in the day shortly after 9:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s festivities. All times are local (Eastern).



