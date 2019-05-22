Codie Rohrbaugh; CR7 Motorsports return to Charlotte ARCA race with high hopes

Competing in what could be their final ARCA Menards Series race for the foreseeable future, Codie Rohrbaugh and CR7 Motorsports head to Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway hoping for a stellar performance in Thursday night’s General Tire 150.



With an invested interest in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS), the Mooresville, N.C.-based team will push that initiative forward this summer while reducing their on-track presence in ARCA.



Still, the team heads to Charlotte confident they can contend for a top-five finish. “As of right now, we just don’t have any ARCA races circled on our calendar,” offered Rohrbaugh.



“We’ve made some improvements on our Truck Series team and we just really need to take that program forward in the long-term interest of CR7 Motorsports.



“With that being said, we’re stoked about returning to Charlotte with one of the fastest cars in our fleet and the opportunity to better our seventh-place finish from Daytona in February.”



Rohrbaugh will make his 20th career ARCA start and second at Charlotte this week.



Last year at Charlotte, Rohrbaugh qualified and finished ninth in the series’ return to the iconic 1.5-mile speedway. Last week, he also made his second Truck Series start of the season aboard the No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet Silverado.



Thursday’s ARCA race will see veteran Doug George paired with Rohrbaugh on top of the pit box. While still relatively new to the CR7 Motorsports surroundings, Rohrbaugh says the communication between him and George is molding quickly.



“I like having Doug around and I think he has brought a lot to the table,” added Rohrbaugh. “He has brought a lot of new ideas and has worked closely with Mark (Huff, general manager) on ways to make our program better top to bottom.



“We’ve made some changes and so far, so good. Together, I feel like our chemistry is getting better too. He is learning for the feel I need and I’m learning how to communicate it back with him. It’s gonna take some more time, but we’re heading in the right direction.”



In 19 career ARCA starts, Rohrbaugh has a best finish of seventh twice at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway (July 2018 and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (February 2019). He has qualified a career-best fourth on four different occasions including at Kansas Speedway (Oct. 2018).



Follow Charlotte, the team plans to return to Gander Truck competition at Texas Motor Speedway on Fri., Jun. 7, 2019.



Marketing partnership(s) opportunities are available for the No. 7 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet and No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet for the 2019 ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series seasons and beyond. Interested inquiries are encouraged to contact at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 304.257.8783.



The General Tire 150 (100 laps | 150 miles) is the seventh of 20 races on the 2019 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. Practice begins Thurs., May 23 with a two-hour session planned from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Group qualifying is set for later in the day at 5:00 p.m. The race in the 67th consecutive ARCA season is set to take the green flag later in the day shortly after 9:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the day’s festivities. All times are local (Eastern).



CR7 Motorsports PR