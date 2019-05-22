Daytona Winner Harrison Burton Returns for Next ARCA Start at Charlotte

Three-time tour winner Harrison Burton returns to the ARCA Menards Series for Thursday night’s prime time running of the General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Burton reunites with Venturini Motorsports' series leading No.20 Toyota team for the first time since winning the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Making his second start at Charlotte Motor Speedway in less than one week, Burton will unveil his No.20 FIELDS/Sports Force Park Camry on Thursday night under the lights.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of my FIELDS-Sports Force Park Camry at Charlotte,” said Burton. “I think with my extra experience racing last week’s truck race I have very high expectations for myself and the team. I feel we have all the pieces to win. We just have to execute and get the job done.”

A member of the Toyota Racing Development (TRD) family, Burton, who also drives full time for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, made his first ever start at Charlotte last week finishing 11th behind the wheel of his Toyota Tundra.

Looking to add another trophy, this week’s race marks Burton’s first ARCA series appearance since finishing eighth last month while driving in a relief effort for teammate Christian Eckes who pulled out at Salem Speedway due to illness.

A three-time ARCA winner, Burton has made 13 series starts since 2016. During that time the Huntersville, North Carolina native has scored eight top-5 and 12 top-10 finishes.

The ARCA Menards Series returns to Charlotte on Thursday, May 23 as part of a double header which features Pole Night for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600. Two hours of practice for the General Tire 150 is scheduled for 11:30 am ET, followed by General Tire Pole Qualifying at 5 pm ET, and the race is set to go green shortly after 9 pm ET. The race will be televised live on FS1.

