TicketGuardian Rebrands as Protecht

TicketGuardian, the award-winning technology platform, has announced a branding consolidation and pivot to the name of its parent company, Protecht. The pivot to Protecht is designed to streamline and simplify the Protecht offerings to partners, prospects and customers.



Protechts industry-leading live event technology and consumer-facing protection products help provide ticketing platforms and organizers with control over inventory, additional lines of revenue, fraud prevention tools and fan engagement through enhancements like an improved checkout flow, bot detection (beta) and upgraded security.



Through its various products such as FanShield, TourShield, EventShield, RegShield and FraudGuardian, Protecht provides a dynamic solution for the live events industry to protect attendees and organizers alike from financial burden by offering the option for consumers to protect their tickets, registrations and events including music, sports, endurance, conferences and more.



"The primary goal of the rebranding is to concentrate on our mission statement as we continue to grow," said Protecht Founder and CEO Bryan Derbyshire. "Were here to protect those incredible encounters and memories as well as the investments fans make in them. We Protecht What Matters."



The rebranding comes on the heels of a blistering start to 2019 for Protecht that saw the launch of partnerships with Learfield IMG College, Eventbrite, Tickets.com and Paciolan, with more in the works. The company also launched a documentary series, FanStories, and hosted its second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500 in Phoenix.



For more information on Protecht, visit www.protecht.io.

Protecht PR