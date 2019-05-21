Inaugural eNASCAR Heat Pro League Season Set to Commence Memorial Day Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway

704Games, the Race Team Alliance and NASCAR announced today that the inaugural eNASCAR Heat Pro League™ season will make its highly anticipated debut Memorial Day Weekend live from Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The historic first races precede Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 with the green flag dropping at 3:30 p.m. ET at the NASCAR Trackside Live stage as well as on NASCAR’s Facebook and 704Games’ Twitch via livestream. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace will be on-hand for the pre-race festivities.
“The eNASCAR Heat Pro League is a result of incredible industry collaboration and a shared commitment to growing NASCAR through innovation,” said Tim Clark, senior vice president and chief digital officer, NASCAR. “The esports community is massive, highly engaged and passionate, and our league presents an unparalleled opportunity to reach new and existing fans.”
The newly formed esports league will have a season that begins this Sunday and culminates during the 2019 NASCAR Playoffs. Fourteen notable NASCAR teams and 28 drivers will compete across a variety of virtual tracks on the NASCAR circuit. The full team rosters can be seen below.
"Players from across the country competed to be part of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League with the best of the best being chosen by teams to compete in the inaugural season back in March,” said Ed Martin, Managing Director of Esports, 704Games. “The 28 drafted drivers have spent weeks practicing for what is sure to be a thrilling and dynamic season. When we started the NASCAR Heat franchise, we set out to capture the drama and excitement that unfolds in NASCAR every week and deliver that experience to gamers around the world. The eNASCAR Heat Pro League is the next evolution of that mission and we’re thrilled to bring competitive online console racing to a global esports platform in collaboration with NASCAR.”
Fans can tune-in Sunday, May 26 starting at 3 p.m. ET for pre-race coverage. The Xbox race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET with the PlayStation 4 race following at 4 p.m. ET. The second race of the season will follow on Wednesday, May 29.
For more information about the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, please visit eNASCAR.com.
Xbox One Drivers/Teams:
Greg Matarazzo / Chip Ganassi Gaming
Nicholas Vroman / Leavine Family Gaming
Tyler Dohar / JR Motorsports
Brian Tedeschi / Team Penske Esports
Nick Walker / Roush Fenway Gaming
Diego Alvarado / Petty Esports
Josh Shoemaker / Stewart-Haas Gaming
Sam Morris / Hendrick Motorsports Gaming Club
Daniel Buttafuoco / Gibbs Gaming
Justin Brooks/ JTG Daugherty Throttlers
Matt Heale / GoFas Gaming
Jordan McGraw / RCR Esports
Jacob Kerr / Germain Gaming
Casey Gomme / Wood Brothers Gaming
PlayStation 4 Drivers/Teams:
Slade Gravitt / Wood Brothers Gaming
William Arnold / Germain Gaming
Joey Stone / RCR Esports
Hunter Mullins / GoFas Gaming
Zach Onson / JTG Daugherty Throttlers
TJ McGowan / Gibbs Gaming
Nick Jobes / Hendrick Motorsports Gaming Club
Brandyn Gritton / Stewart-Haas Gaming
Mike Braas / Petty Esports
Cody Giles / Roush Fenway Gaming
Corey Rothgeb / Team Penske Esports
Jason Keffer / JR Motorsports
Josh Harbin / Leavine Family Gaming
Josh Parker / Chip Ganassi Gaming
704 Games PR