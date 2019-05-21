Scuderia Corsa and Ed Jones Qualifies Fourth for the 103rd Indianapolis 500

Driver Ed Jones and the No. 63 Ed Carpenter Racing Scuderia Corsa Chevrolet qualified fourth after competing in the Fast Nine Shootout for pole position in the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Jones will start the Indianapolis 500 from the inside of Row Two in the fourth position with a posted time of 229.646. Fourth is Scuderia Corsa's best qualifying effort in only its second 500-mile race appearance. In his third year of NTT IndyCar racing, this is Jones best qualifying run for the Indianapolis 500 as well.

For Jones, his highest qualifying effort gives him a chance to compete for the win.

"It was a good day, and I qualified fourth for the Indianapolis 500," Jones said. "Great for Scuderia Corsa and great for myself. Thank you to Ed Carpenter Racing, to see all three cars up there is really positive. You always want to be on pole, but regardless it's great to be up there and give us a chance to fight for the win next Sunday, and that's what it's all about."

For Team Owner Giacomo Mattioli today's results showcase the strength of Ed Jones and the entire Scuderia Corsa and Ed Carpenter Racing team.

"I am very proud of Ed Jones" Mattioli said. "His efforts were fantastic in qualifying and he has been remarkable for the entire week. I am very impressed by Ed Carpenter Racing, putting all three cars in top four is a testament of amazing teamwork. We are looking forward to a strong performance next Sunday at the 103rd Indianapolis 500!"

The remainder of practice takes place Monday, May 20 and Friday, May 24. Sunday, May 26 is race day for the NTT IndyCar series with the green flag set to drop at 12:29 p.m. ET for the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The race is broadcast on NBC, check your local listings for details. Follow all the action on Scuderia Corsa social media channels: Twitter @Scuderia_Corsa, Facebook at Scuderia Corsa, Instagram at @Scuderia.Corsa.

Ed Jones PR