GMS Racing ARCA Salem Speedway Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

-Mayer started ninth, but was up to sixth by lap 25 and eventually moved into fourth shortly before halfway.

-The first caution of the race came on lap 90 for a spin. Mayer pitted for two tires and a track bar adjustment, but before the race could resume a cell of heavy rain moved over the track. The cars ran under caution until the race was past halfway. ARCA officials halted the race on lap 102 and made it official knowing more rain was on the way.

-Mayer was scored second when the race was called complete.

"It was pretty crazy starting mid-pack, and I feel like we had a pretty good Chevy Accessories SS overall. It would have been nice to get the whole race in, but you can't change the weather. I think we had pretty much the perfect car after that pit stop when we put two tires on it and tightened it up a little bit. I feel like we had a shot to win it, but unfortunately we got the rain.

"I want to thank everyone at Chevrolet, GMS and Drivers Edge Development. It's been a tough week at GMS losing Outlaw (Jonathan Morrison, a fabricator at GMS), and my heart goes out to his family."