USAC/CRA Point Leader Roa Readies For Busy Stretch Beginning Saturday At Perris

After a relaxing time at the river with his wife Tailor last weekend, USAC/CRA and Southwest Series point leader Brody Roa begins a busy stretch of the season this Saturday night at Perris Auto Speedway. All told, the veteran driver will be racing his #91R sprint car nine straight Saturday nights through June 8th.

The nine races will be contested on six different tracks. Three of the races will be in Roa’s home state of California and three will be in Arizona. The four races in California will be USAC/CRA events and the five in Arizona will be in the USAC Southwest Series.

Roa heads into Saturday’s race on a roll. Two weeks ago, in front of a packed house, the 28-year-old scored a hard-earned, convincing win at Perris. The victory allowed Roa to extend his advantage to 14-points in the championship standings heading into this Saturday’s race.

Saturday’s event at the famous Riverside County clay oval will be the “Sokola Shootout” and will honor past CRA car owner and president Gary Sokola and his son Mark. Gary Sokola had a long history with the Roa family as his car’s competed against Roa’s cousin Tom Roa Jr. In addition, the senior Sokola was also named president of the CRA when Tom and Brody’s father Brett raced in that series.

After Saturday’s battle at the base of the Lake Perris Dam, Roa and crew will spend the following two weekends in Arizona at the Arizona Speedway and Canyon Speedway Park as they try to maintain their lofty position at the top of the season-long Southwest Series title chase. Going into the first Arizona race on April 20th, the Garden Grove, California driver has one second-place finish and two third-place outings in the series first three races. He will head into the first of the back-to-back weekends in the Copper State with a 12-point lead in the standings.

Colorful Brody Roa hoodies are available through this Sunday, April 14th. If you would like to order one (the design is below) please use the following link https://www.brodyroa.com/?post_type=product. Team t-shirts will go on sale Monday.

Fans who would like to see Roa in action this week can find Perris Auto Speedway at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris (92571). The Spectator gates will open at 5:00 P.M. and the first race is at 7:00. The track website is http://perrisautospeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (951) 940-0134.

Roa fans from out of town can see all the action live or on demand at https://www.floracing.com/ (subscription required).

Car owners, if you are looking for someone to shoe your car during the 2019 season, look at Roa’s schedule below. He is available to race on any night not already on his racing calendar. Contact him at the phone number and E-mail address in this release.

Fans wishing to stay completely up to date with Brody Roa and the BR Performance squad can do so on the team’s website http://www.brodyroa.com/ and Facebook page at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/br91r/

The BR Performance team would also like to thank the sponsors that make the regular season possible. HD Industries, Burris Racing, “Biker” Bruce Fisher, Molecule, K-1 Race Gear, Norma Leonard, Lee Leonard, NGK Spark Plugs, Baldwin Filters, Driven Racing Oil and Coffman Racing Graphics. If you or your company would like to join BR Performance’s team for a championship run in 2019, please call 714-932-7994.

2019 Schedule

1/15/19 Tulsa Expo Raceway Chili Bowl 13th A

1/19/19 Tulsa Expo Raceway Chili Bowl 12th C

2/27/19 Las Vegas Motor Speedway USAC West Coast 1st A

2/28/19 Las Vegas Motor Speedway USAC West Coast 4TH A

3/2/19 Central Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest 3rd A

3/8/19 Canyon Speedway (AZ) USAC/CRA & Southwest 2nd A

3/9/19 Canyon Speedway (AZ) UASC/CRA & Southwest 3rd A

3/30/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA (with WoO) 1st A

4/13/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

4/20/19 Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest

4/27/19 Canyon Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest

5/4/19 Ventura Raceway (CA) USAC/CRA

5/11/19 Bakersfield Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

5/18/19 Central Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest

5/25/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

6/1/19 Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest

6/8/19 Canyon Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest

6/29/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

7/5/19 Knoxville Raceway (IA) USAC National ***

7/6/19 Knoxville Raceway (IA) USAC National ***

7/6/19 Santa Maria Raceway (CA) USAC/CRA ***

7/13/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA & Southwest

7/18/19 I-69 Speedway (IN) USAC National

7/19/19 Plymouth Speedway (IN) USAC National

7/20/19 Kokomo Speedway (IN) USAC National

7/21/19 Lawrenceburg Speedway (IN) USAC National

7/24/19 Terre Haute Action Track (IN) USAC National

7/25/19 Lincoln Park Speedway (IN) USAC National

7/26/19 Bloomington Speedway (IN) USAC National

7/27/19 Tri-State Speedway (IN) USAC National

8/17/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA & Southwest

8/31/19 Calistoga Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

9/1/19 Calistoga Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

9/2/19 Petaluma Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

9/5/29 Merced Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

9/6/19 Ocean Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

9/7/19 Santa Maria Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

9/14/19 Canyon Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest

9/21/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

9/28/19 Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC/CRA & Southwest

10/26/19 Central Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest

11/7/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA/Southwest/National

11/8/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA/Southwest/National

11/9/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA/Southwest/National

11/15/19 Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC/CRA/Southwest/National

11/16/19 Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC/CRA/Southwest/National

*** Tentative

Roa Racing PR