Robert Schönau grabs first 2019 ELITE Club Division win

The first 2019 ELITE Club Division timed sessions are in the books and Robert Schönau (#70 Mishumotors Chevrolet SS) was the most consistent driver at the famous Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. The German driver grabbed his second career win in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series regularity-based division.



“It was an awesome ride today here at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo,” said Schönau, who went just 0.057 seconds from the reference time in Session 3. “The car was great and I am so happy to be able to take the win here in the first round. Mishumotors did a great job and gave me a great race car. I want to thank all mechanics and team members for the good work. I’m happy to be on top of the podium today.”



2017 ELITE Club Division Champion Andreas Kuchelbacher (#64 Speedhouse 64 Chevrolet SS) was second in his first outing with the new Speedhouse 64 at the wheel of the #64 Chevy SS. The Austrian set the goal for himself to win the championship again in 2019 and was aiming for a place on the podium at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.



Giovanni Trione (#31 CAAL Racing Chevrolet SS) was third. The Italian brought his streak of podium finishes up to three consecutive events and bested Alessio Bacci (#9 Racers Motorsport Ford Mustang) by setting a closer time to the benchmark in Session 3.



Alain Mosqueron (#99 Dexwet-Df1 Racing Chevrolet Camaro), completed the top-5. Racing Engineering team owner Alfonso de Orleans-Borbon (#48 Racing Engineering) ended up sixth ahead of Thomas Krasonis (#1 Alex Caffi Motorsport Ford Mustang), Nadine Vollekier (#10 Racing-Total Chevrolet Camaro), Alessandro Brigatti (#19 Racers Motorsport Ford Mustang) and Callum Cripps (#27 Alex Caffi Motorsport Ford Mustang), who rounded out the top-10.



The ELITE Club Division will hit the track again in Italy at the challenging Autodromo di Franciacorta on May 9th 2019 with Schönau leading the points standings by 21 markers on Kuchelbacher.

NASCAR Euro Series PR