Mastercam and Roush Yates Engines Renew Partnership

Roush Yates Engines announced today a multi-year partnership extension agreement with CNC Software, Inc. for Mastercam to continue as the official CAD/CAM software of Roush Yates Engines and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions. After starting the partnership in 2015, this extension will partner these two innovative companies together until 2025.



Mastercam, an industry leader for more than 35 years in CAD/CAM software, delivers CNC programing solutions in 75 countries around the world. Their strategy of combining superior software programming with continuous development and support makes their product the best in the industry. This is why Roush Yates Engines selected Mastercam as their CAD/CAM software to program more than 50 CNC machines in a newly renovated, climate controlled, 88,000 square foot facility in Mooresville, North Carolina.



“With a shared commitment of quality and objective to deliver the best products to our engine programs, partnering with Mastercam ensures us a continued level of excellence,” said Mitch Miller, General Manager, Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions. “Their software and continued collaboration are vital to our success on the race track and we look forward to expanding this valued partnership into the future.”



Mastercam software is invaluable to the production of more than 40% of the engine components that power the Ford NASCAR FR9 EFI and IMSA Ford EcoBoost race engines. Thousands of components are milled and drilled with the use of Mastercam software programming. It is critical that these parts meet the tightest of tolerances to support our engine designs and development process.



To deliver the best on the race track and compete globally, you need to partner with the best. That’s why Roush Yates Engines and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions partner with Mastercam.



Stas Mylek, Partnership Program Manager at CNC Software, Inc., says “We are privileged to have Roush Yates Engines as a valued partner for the next five years. They not only push their engines but have been instrumental in driving Mastercam to new levels of performance through the ongoing collaboration between the two companies. It’s exciting to witness the significant growth in their shop, the product and services they provide, and their use of Mastercam.”



