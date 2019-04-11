Indian Motorcycle Sponsors 2019 Handbuilt Show

Indian Motorcycle today announced its sponsorship for the 2019 Handbuilt Show in Austin, TX. The brand will have the all-new, highly-anticipated FTR 1200 on display, including the Tracker, Rally, Tour and Sport accessory collections. 

 

The weekend will be jam-packed with activities including demo rides where show-goers will be able to test the Indian Scout and Scout Bobber models. On Saturday, attendees can step outside to catch the live action at round three of the Super Hooligan Series, powered by Indian Motorcycle, where Hooligan racers will battle it out on a TT style track.

 

The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show will take place April 12-14 at the Austin American Statesman located at 305 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX.

