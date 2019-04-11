Jim Beaver Shows Strong Pace at 2019 Polaris RZR UTV World Championship

11 Apr 2019
Racing News
13 times
Jim Beaver Shows Strong Pace at 2019 Polaris RZR UTV World Championship
Jim Beaver, professional off-road racer and host of the Down and Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, fought through a last-row starting spot and an incredibly challenging 17-mile desert course to finish Saturday’s Polaris RZR UTV World Championship in Laughlin, Nevada. Beaver was one of well over 60 entries in the premier UTV Turbo class, and one of less than half of the entrants to finish the race.
 
“I think we were parked over by the Tropicana to start!” Beaver joked from the podium in Laughlin. “It was just a long, long day. We didn’t see anything for the first four laps, I think, and with where we started, I’ll take where we finished.
 
“The car ran great all day. I think Phil (Blurton) went by us one time, and he and Mitch (Guthrie Jr.) were just on another level all day, so congratulations to them. Big thanks to Polaris RZR for their support of me and my shows and shenanigans, General Tire, Vision Wheel, DirtFish, Impact Safety, Gibson, Rigid has come back on board this year, and all our partners—we’re one of the teams that are definitely sponsor-driven, and we definitely couldn’t do it without them.”
 
The weekend kicked off for Beaver on Friday, as he and Tiffany Stone welcomed in many of UTV racing’s biggest names for interviews in the Polaris RZR booth from the UTV Festival at the Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino in downtown Laughlin. UTV World Championship CEO Matt Martelli, NASCAR Next driver Will Rodgers, Team RZR’s Shelby Anderson, Branden Sims, Brandon Schueler, and Seth Quintero were among the guests, and all are featured on this week’s 4 Wheel Parts Down and Dirty Show Off-Road Edition Powered By Polaris RZR. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN
 
Beaver and co-driver Bryant Shontz started from the back of the pack in Saturday’s action, carving through dozens of other competitors over nearly four hours of action. The UTV Turbo class ran by itself in the final race of the day, following three additional races for UTV, motorcycle, and quad competitors. Beaver was one of the first drivers to cross the finish line on Saturday night, marking his third consecutive finish at UTV racing’s premier event.
 
Jim Beaver Motorsports is supported by Polaris RZR, Vision Wheel, General Tire, 4 Wheel Parts, DirtFish Rally School, Gibson Performance Exhaust, MotoShield Pro, Impact, Assault Industries, HCR Racing, My Medic, and Go-Parts. For more information on Jim Beaver and the Down and Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, visit www.downanddirtyshow.com, follow @JimBeaver15 on social media, and follow @DownAndDirtyShow on Instagram.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

More in this category: « ARCA’s Points Leader Christian Eckes Returns to Site of First ARCA Win CrowdStrike to Race Two GT4 Entries at Long Beach »
back to top
Cookies make it easier for us to provide you with our services. With the usage of our services you permit us to use cookies.
Ok Decline