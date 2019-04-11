Jim Beaver Shows Strong Pace at 2019 Polaris RZR UTV World Championship

Jim Beaver, professional off-road racer and host of the Down and Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, fought through a last-row starting spot and an incredibly challenging 17-mile desert course to finish Saturday’s Polaris RZR UTV World Championship in Laughlin, Nevada. Beaver was one of well over 60 entries in the premier UTV Turbo class, and one of less than half of the entrants to finish the race.

“I think we were parked over by the Tropicana to start!” Beaver joked from the podium in Laughlin. “It was just a long, long day. We didn’t see anything for the first four laps, I think, and with where we started, I’ll take where we finished.

“The car ran great all day. I think Phil (Blurton) went by us one time, and he and Mitch (Guthrie Jr.) were just on another level all day, so congratulations to them. Big thanks to Polaris RZR for their support of me and my shows and shenanigans, General Tire, Vision Wheel, DirtFish, Impact Safety, Gibson, Rigid has come back on board this year, and all our partners—we’re one of the teams that are definitely sponsor-driven, and we definitely couldn’t do it without them.”

The weekend kicked off for Beaver on Friday, as he and Tiffany Stone welcomed in many of UTV racing’s biggest names for interviews in the Polaris RZR booth from the UTV Festival at the Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino in downtown Laughlin. UTV World Championship CEO Matt Martelli, NASCAR Next driver Will Rodgers, Team RZR’s Shelby Anderson, Branden Sims, Brandon Schueler, and Seth Quintero were among the guests, and all are featured on this week’s 4 Wheel Parts Down and Dirty Show Off-Road Edition Powered By Polaris RZR. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Beaver and co-driver Bryant Shontz started from the back of the pack in Saturday’s action, carving through dozens of other competitors over nearly four hours of action. The UTV Turbo class ran by itself in the final race of the day, following three additional races for UTV, motorcycle, and quad competitors. Beaver was one of the first drivers to cross the finish line on Saturday night, marking his third consecutive finish at UTV racing’s premier event.