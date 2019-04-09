Veteran Sprint Car Driver Matt Stewart Teams With Randy Waitman Motorsports

Phoenix, Arizona sprint car racing veteran Matt Stewart will be returning to his native Southern California to contest the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series “Sokola Shootout” this Saturday night, April 13th, at Perris Auto Speedway. Stewart will be teaming with Randy Waitman Motorsports for the race at the track that is about one hour east of Los Angeles and one hour north of San Diego.

For Stewart, a 31-year-old pilot, the race will be his first of the 2019 campaign. He originally planned to start his season in March in the C&H Hunt Magneto’s Sprint Car Series. However, the series has had multiple races canceled due to rain

Saturday’s race marks a return to the track where the second-generation driver grew up watching the races. The famous Riverside County clay oval, which is celebrating its 24th consecutive season of racing, is where Stewart also cut his teeth racing sprint cars and where he has competed the most behind the wheel of the 900-horsepower machines.

In 2018, Stewart, a past recipient of the American Motorcycle Associations “Promoter of the Year Award” for his Supermoto programs, had one of his busiest seasons behind the wheel of a sprint car. In addition to driving for John Bellegante in the USAC/CRA Series, Stewart also drove the Intents Racing #33 in Northern California. He notched a win in that car at the Stockton Dirt Oval on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds. He then astounded fans and competition alike when he drove the same carbureted car to a fifth-place finish against a full field of fuel injected cars in a USAC West Coast Series “Battle at the Beach” race at the Ventura Raceway.

Saturday’s race will be the first for Stewart behind the wheel of the bright red, white and blue Waitman Motorsports #90. Based in the sleepy San Diego County town of Ramona, the Waitman sprint car is a familiar sight for race fans at Perris. Affable owner Randy Waitman has contested not only USAC/CRA races there, but he has also competed in World of Outlaws events when that National tour makes its annual appearance. The fan-friendly racer is not only known for his racing exploits, but also for giving fans a racing experience in his sprint car simulators. Waitman will also be driving, making Stewart a second team entry for this Saturday’s event.

The cars Waitman and Stewart will be driving for Waitman Motorsports feature Maxim Chassis’ and are powered by 410 cubic inch engines. They are sponsored by USA Simulators and RAE Automotive. Companies or individuals who are interested in marketing opportunities with the team can contact the team at 760-212-6969 or E-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Fans can also follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @Randy Waitman Motorsports & WWW.RWMS.NET.

Fans who wish to see the RWMS team in action this Saturday night can find Perris Auto Speedway at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in the City of Perris (92571). The track website is perrisautospeedway.com and the track phone number is (951) 940-0134.

RWMS PR