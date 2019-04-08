DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series Boasts $178,000 in Purses and Points Funds

The wildly successful DIRTcar Sportsman Modified division has exploded in numbers over the last five years in the Northeast and Canada. Sportsman Modifieds often put on some of the most exciting races on any given race night. This year, over $175,000 is in the pot for our dedicated DIRTcar drivers on the Series tour.

The season starts with three distinct regions: Central, Northern, and Western. After that, starting with Land of Legends Raceway, the Series combines for the Fall Championship, which culminates at the Northeast Fall Nationals at Brockville Ontario Speedway. A new points fund has been created for each region, including $1,500 per region with $500 going to the winner.

The Central Region is highlighted by some of the best dirt track facilities in the country including Brewerton Speedway, Weedsport Speedway, Utica-Rome Speedway, Can-Am Speedway, and Fulton Speedway. These tracks field huge numbers of DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds on a weekly basis, so these Series races are incredibly competitive.

The North Region is characterized by large, fast tracks like Can-Am Speedway and Plattsburgh Airborne Speedway, as well as the popular bullring Cornwall Motor Speedway. The diversity of tracks keep competitors on their toes throughout the season.

In the West, Ransomville, Merritville, and Humberstone Speedways make up a strong foundation of DIRTcar sanctioned tracks. Finally. both the West and North combine for the legendary two-day Brighton Speedway Applefest Shootout.

On the Applefest Shootout, Cory Reed said, “Promoter Mark Rinaldi puts so much value in the DIRTcar brand and proves that by having that out there. They pay two full purse shows in one weekend.”

The first two events of the Fall Championship have considerable payouts. On Saturday, September 28, Land of Legends Raceway starts the fall fun with a $2,000-to-win DIRTcar Sportsman Series clash in conjunction with the highly anticipated Build Your Bank DIRTcar Big-Block Modified/358 Modified Challenge.

Following that, on Friday, October 4, Fulton Speedway hosts the Central New York Industrial Tire DIRTcar Sportsman Shootout, which historically draws one of the largest car counts of the year. It takes a truly special driver to finish on the pointy end of the field for a $2,500 payday.

DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series Director Cory Reed noted, “We’re excited that the Fall Championship expanded this year. Land of Legends Raceway is going to kick it off for us. Paul and his group over there have done a great job. Then, we go over to Fulton to segway into a very busy NAPA Super DIRT Week series of races. That part expanded this year with the addition of Utica-Rome Speedway as well. It’s definitely a test of a race team’s mettle. If you can come out on top like Kevin Root did last year, you’ve done something special. You’ve earned your stripes.”

While Utica-Rome Speedway, Weedsport Speedway, and Brewerton constitute the bulk of NAPA Super DIRT Week races for the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, the Chevy Performance 75 at Oswego Speedway is the crown jewel. There are over $14,000 in payouts and bonuses up for grabs at Oswego in 2019 where the winner will take home over $4,000.

Brockville Ontario Speedway hosts the Loud & Dirty Northeast Fall Championship on Saturday, October 19 when the 2019 DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series Champion will be crowned.

Finally, a special non-points race is held at The Dirt Track at Charlotte as a part of the DRIVEN World Short Track Championship.

“We’ve had consistently strong fields each of the three years we’ve gone there. We haven’t lost any steam. I hate to toot our own group’s horn but we have been the show each and every time we’re there. We have the least amount of yellow flags and the most passing. I am proud of our highly professional teams every time we take the track.”

Another special non-points race was added to the schedule this year. For the first time ever, the DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds will take to the asphalt of Adirondack Speedway on Tuesday, August 13. Attend this special event and witness history in the making!

All DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series and weekly races are counted towards the $4,500 Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship purse. DIRTcar Sportsman Modified weekly racing can be seen at Albany-Saratoga Speedway, Bear Ridge Speedway, Autodrome Drummond, Freedom Motorsports Park, Autodrome Granby, Le RPM Speedway, Merrittville Speedway, and Outlaw Speedway.

Visit www.dirtcar.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter for news and notes from the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series.

DIRTcar PR