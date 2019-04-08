Shore Lunch Brand to sponsor ARCA Menards Series event at Madison Int’l. Speedway

Southeastern Mills, Madison International Speedway and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) announced today that Shore Lunch will sponsor the ARCA Menards Series annual stop at Wisconsin’s Fastest Half-Mile Oval – Madison International Speedway early this summer.

The ARCA Menards Series Shore Lunch 200 is scheduled for Friday night, June 14 at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT. ARCA practice and General Tire Pole Qualifying will precede the 200-lap feature event, which is scheduled for live flag-to-flag broadcast coverage on MAVTV.

“When we first learned that ARCA and Menards were going to bring Shore Lunch to Madison International Speedway to be the ARCA race event sponsor, we were quite excited,” commented Gregg McKarns, who along with his wife Angie own and promote the high-banked paper-clip shaped oval in Oregon, Wisconsin, just south of the state’s capitol city of Madison. “A lot of our fans are outdoors people and sportsman. People who go fishing. And trust me, they know what Shore Lunch is!”

Plans call for fans to have a chance to try some of Shore Lunch’s product offerings the track on race day, via a sampling program featuring Shore Lunch fish breading and Shore Lunch Soups. Gregg and Angie McKarns are looking to promote the sampling event as “Wisconsin’s Fastest Fish Fry.”

Shore Lunch soups, breadings and batters first partnered with ARCA series sponsor Menards in 2016 as a team sponsor with then-rookie driver Myatt Snider. Snider, now a driver in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, won in his ARCA Menards Series debut at Toledo Speedway, and Shore Lunch has been a part of the series ever since. The business-to-business relationship between Menards, the country’s third-largest home improvement retail chain, and Southeastern Mills, a leading food company with brands such as Better Than Bouillon, The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce and Southeastern Mills Gravy and Baking Mixes, brings opportunities for Southeastern Mills to promote its Shore Lunch Brand products to the Menards customer base.

“We continue to be excited about our association with the ARCA Menards Series, and our retail partnership with Menards,” said Ralph Byers, Vice President of Sales for Southeastern Mills. “They are top-notch organizations whose culture and values mirror those of our own company. The ARCA Menards Series platform provides an excellent means for us to reach and connect with our own consumers and provide exciting in-store sales building opportunities for Menards.”

The Shore Lunch 200 will mark the only appearance in Wisconsin, Menards’ home state, for the ARCA Menards Series in 2019. It will mark the series’ eighth appearance in the last nine years at Madison, and the eleventh overall stop by the national tour. Past winners include current NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series regulars Chris Buescher and Alex Bowman, as well as current ARCA Bounty Rookie sensation Chandler Smith, the race winner in 2018.

“We are excited to partner with Southeastern Mills and the Shore Lunch Brand to bring the ARCA Menards Series back to Madison International Speedway,” said Jeff Abbott, Promotions Manager and Spokesperson for Menards. “What better way to kick off Father’s Day Weekend than to offer Dad a night at the races?”

Discounted adult tickets to the Shore Lunch 200 at Madison International Speedway are just $20, a savings of $10, and will be available at participating Madison-area Menards locations starting May 6.

ARCA Racing PR