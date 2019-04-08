Mishumotors expands to two full-time cars for 2019

German team Mishumotors will expand to two cars for the 2019 season, fielding an ambitious lineup in the two divisions of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. Sure title contender Lucas Lasserre will share the #33 Tigha Chevrolet with Ben Creanor, Mirco Schultis will drive the #70 Chevrolet in ELITE 2 and will be joined by NASCAR legend Bobby Labonte for the Valencia season opener.



Third in points in the ELITE 1 Division with one win and 6 top-5s at the end of a fantastic season in 2018, Lucas Lasserre will enter the 2019 edition of the European NASCAR Championship with the title as his main goal.



“It is simply fantastic to be back with Mishumotors and to see the team field two cars. This year will have many changes to work on and it will be be very important to stay calm and work well, step by step, to enter the playoffs in the best possible position,” said the 2010 NWES Champion. “I would like to thank the entire Mishumotors team. In the last couple of weeks they worked like crazy and I deeply thank them. I’m really proud to be part of this team and I will push as hard as I can all season. A big welcome to Tigha as our #33 Main partner. I’m excited to start our collaboration and I’m sure we will be successful. With Mirco Schultis we worked hard together this winter to put all our organisation together, it was difficult at times, but we found a solution and I can’t thank him enough for it.”



Sharing the #33 Chevrolet Camaro with Lasserre will be Scottish rookie Ben Creanor. At 16 years and 30 days of age, the Dunfermline native will become the youngest driver to take part in a NWES race after being selected for Euro NASCAR’s Drivers Recruitment Program.



“I’m delighted to join a team with such success and the will to better themselves. I think Mishumotors is the perfect place to start my NWES career. Lucas, my teammate, is doing a lot already to help me and we’re not even at Valencia yet. I really can’t wait to get in the car and start my career in such a great environment,” said Creanor.



After racing a partial schedule in 2018, team owner Mirco Schultis will return full-time to the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series at the wheel of his #70 Chevrolet SS. The German driver will compete for the Legend Trophy in the ELITE 2 Division and share the car with NASCAR Hall Of Fame nominee Bobby Labonte in Spain.



“After last year’s excellent results, we invested a lot in the team and took a big step forward. NWES is growing at a very fast pace and this season is going to be a great challenge,” said Schultis. “I want to go out and have great fun, but of course after finishing second in 2017 and winning the four races I took part in last year, I want to win the Legend Trophy.”



Mishumotors will be supported by a plethora of sponsors with Motul, WorkshopItaly, RRS Rock’s Sunglasses and Truc de Fou among others.



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will begin this weekend in Spain at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo with four exciting races in two days. All races will be streamed live on Fanschoice.tv, EuroNASCAR.com, the NWES Youtube Channel and Facebook page and on Motorsport.tv.

NASCAR Euro Series PR