Discount Tickets to April 14 Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 Available at Southern Indiana and Northern Kentucky Menards Locations

Discounted tickets to the April 14 ARCA Menards Series Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 at Salem Speedway are available through April 13 at participating southern Indiana and northern Kentucky Menards locations. The race will serve as the second round of the Sioux Chief Short Track Challenge, an eleven-race series within the overall ARCA Menards Series that crowns a separate champion for races contested on tracks one mile in length and under.

The discounted advance adult tickets for the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 at participating Menards locations are just $20, a savings of $7 from the raceday walk-up ticket price. Fans can purchase discounted tickets at Menards locations in Evansville, Princeton, Bloomington, Columbus, and Jeffersonville, Indiana, and in Owensboro, Kentucky.

The Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 will be the ARCA Menards Series’ 105th visit to the legendary ultra high-banked half-mile oval. Christian Eckes (No. 15 JBL Audio Toyota) won the ARCA Menards Series race at Salem Speedway last April, holding off his Venturini Motorsports teammate Chandler Smith (No. 20 Craftsman/828 Logistics Toyota) in a furious dash to the to the checkered flag that resulted in Eckes’ first career win and Smith finding the outside wall. Eckes is running for the ARCA Menards Series championship in 2019 and is also racing part time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Last year’s General Tire Pole Award winner Chandler Smith returns, looking to better his tenth-place finish. Smith, a high school student from Talking Rock, Georgia, set a modern era ARCA record last season when he started from the pole in each of his first four series starts. He won twice in 2018, earning trips to victory lane at Madison International Speedway in June and Salem Speedway in September.

West Virginia University aerospace engineering graduate Travis Braden (No. 27 MatrixCare/Consonus Health Care/Liberty Village Ford) and Auburn University building sciences major Bret Holmes (No. 23 Holmes II Excavation/Southern States Bank) will also return as they compete for the ARCA Menards Series championship. They are currently second and third in the series standings, respectively. Joe Graf, Jr. (No. 77 EAT SLEEP RACE Ford), himself a student at New York University in Manhattan, also returns driving for Chad Bryant Motorsports. Graf sits fourth in the series standings, one position ahead of Michael Self (No. 25 Sinclair Lubricants Toyota), who heads to Salem fresh off his first career ARCA Menards Series short track win at Five Flags Speedway in March.

Practice for the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 is scheduled for 11 am ET on Saturday, April 13, followed by General Tire Pole Qualifying at 3 pm ET. Race day activities will start with a one-hour driver autograph session held on the front stretch at 11 am ET on Sunday, April 14, followed immediately by a Lucas Oil Great American Stocks feature then pre-race activities for the ARCA race. The green flag will drop on the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200 shortly after 2 pm ET. The race will be televised live on MAVTV; ARCA for Me members can access live timing & scoring, live chat, and live track updates for free at ARCARacing.com. New users can register at ARCARacing.com/login.

