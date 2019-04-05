Wheel Cover Rule Implemented For 2020 Chili Bowl Nationals

Regarding the use of wheel covers at the 2020 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, event officials have announced that all cars competing must be equipped with a minimum of three bolts holding the wheel covers to the beadlock.

The change comes after reviewing numerous occurrences that have happened over the past three years where loose wheel covers have come very close to clearing the fences that surround the Tulsa Expo Raceway, as well incidents where wheel covers have shot up the entry/exit ramp.

"The Chili Bowl is so unique in how confined and close everything is, we've just seen too many times where wheel covers either were not installed correctly, or there is contact that causes the dzus to break or back off and lets the cover come off," commented Chili Bowl Director, Matt Ward.

"Safety is always our biggest priority, and this is a small change to try and minimize someone getting severely injured,"

For the wheel covers, much like rules set by the American Sprint Car Series, IRA Sprints, All-Stars, and World of Outlaws, a minimum 5/16" flanged steel bolt and an approved fastening (nut assembly) system must be used. Approved fastening (nut assembly) systems are as follows:

Keyser Manufacturing, part #100 7-101

Wehrs Manufacturing Part # (WM377S-312 Steel 5/16)

Triple X Chassis Part # SC-WH-7810 (for a 1" spring) / SC-WH-7820 (for a 1 3/8" spring)

Smith Precision Products Part # MC-516-18

Speedway Motors part # 910-07119

Questions regarding the new rule can be directed to Matt Ward by calling the Chili Bowl office at (918) 838-3777.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals.

Quick Notes:

What: 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 13-18, 2020

Where: River Spirit Expo Center - Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Ticket Information:

Ticket Renewal/New Order Time Frame: March 6, 2019 - April 11, 2019

Four Day Ticket: $227 (Wednesday-Saturday)

Five Day Ticket: $282 (Tuesday-Saturday)

Six Day Ticket: $337 (Monday-Saturday)

Plus tax and shipping

Chili Bowl PR