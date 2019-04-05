Jim Beaver Prepares For Return To 2019 Polaris RZR UTV World Championship

05 Apr 2019
Racing News
16 times
Jim Beaver Prepares For Return To 2019 Polaris RZR UTV World Championship
Professional off-road racer and world-renowned radio and television host Jim Beaver will climb back behind the wheel of his familiar #915 Polaris RZR in the UTV Turbo class at this weekend’s Polaris RZR UTV World Championship, returning to Laughlin, Nevada this April 4-7. After setting a promising pace at last month’s Mint 400, Beaver and his whole team are looking to finish what they started with a strong result at the world’s largest UTV race.
 
“The Polaris RZR UTV World Championship is an event unlike any other on our racing calendar,” said Jim Beaver. “I dove headfirst into UTV racing just a few short years ago with Polaris RZR, and I’m amazed by just how quickly the sport has grown, and how quick the race pace has become. That said, we proved at the Mint 400 that we’ve got the pace to score a strong finish, and we’re excited to prove it this weekend in Laughlin!”
 
2019 has been a massive year for Beaver already, both on and off the track. He began the season by running both Best in the Desert events in his hometown of Parker, Arizona, including his long-awaited return to Trick Truck in the Parker 425, before returning to UTV action at the Mint 400. Off the track, Beaver’s flagship Down and Dirty Radio Show Powered By Polaris RZR and Project Action on Podcast One have welcomed some of the biggest names in action motorsports. This week, he launched the new 4 Wheel Parts Down and Dirty Show Off-Road Edition Powered by Polaris RZR, and more announcements about new shows are coming soon.
 
The Polaris RZR UTV World Championship brings the world’s best competitors together in a celebration of all things UTV. The event features both desert and short course races, with well over 300 entries signed up overall, including more than 60 in the UTV Turbo class. Beaver will once again partner with co-driver Bryant Shontz to take on this year’s race, which spans 10 laps over a 17-mile course. The #915 Polaris RZR has finished each of the past two UTV World Championship races, and will be looking to make it three in a row on Saturday.
 
Before the racing action takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Beaver will tape his latest episode of the Down and Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR on Friday afternoon. The show will tape from noon to 1:30PM at the UTV Festival, held at the Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino in Laughlin. Many of the sport’s best-known figures will be on hand for exclusive interviews about their involvement in the UTV industry, racing programs, and more.
 
Jim Beaver Motorsports is supported by Polaris RZR, Vision Wheel, General Tire, 4 Wheel Parts, DirtFish Rally School, Gibson Performance Exhaust, MotoShield Pro, Impact, Assault Industries, My Medic, and Go-Parts. For more information on Jim Beaver and the Down and Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, visit www.downanddirtyshow.com, follow @JimBeaver15 on social media, and follow @DownAndDirtyShow on Instagram.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

More in this category: « Rette Jones Racing; Spencer Davis ready for Bristol rumble Corvette Racing Heads to Long Beach Looking for 100th IMSA Win at Site of No. 99 »
back to top
Cookies make it easier for us to provide you with our services. With the usage of our services you permit us to use cookies.
Ok Decline