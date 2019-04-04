Roa Wins Perris USAC/CRA Main Event And Extends Points Lead

Despite nagging brake issues that his team fought all night, Garden Grove, California’s Brody Roa took the win in the USAC/CRA main event last Saturday in front of a packed house at Perris Auto Speedway. The victory was the likable drivers second of 2019.





Family and the crew pose with Brody Roa after his USAC/CRA win at Perris. Photo courtesy of Doug Allen.

Going into round #3 of the 2019 USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, Roa was tied for the championship point lead. The team was debuting a brand-new black car that was adorned with Roa’s traditional bright green trim and it squared off against 26-others on the famous Riverside County half-mile clay oval. The first matter of business on the night was qualifying. Roa’s best lap was a 16.856. That was good enough for eighth in the 27-car field.





Roa started on the outside of the second row in the stacked second heat race. The 10-lap war saw the 28-year-old slide as far back as fifth at one point before coming back to finish third and earn his starting spot in the 30-lap feature.





Saturday’s March 30th date was the 23rd birthday of the track affectionately known as “The PAS” to all its fans. In all the years, starting on the pole in a sprint car race there has been anything but good for most of the drivers. That is exactly where Roa started in the race that was paying a nice bonus in addition to the regular first place money for the winner.

For the first portion of the 30-lapper, Roa did the usual “PAS Pole Sitter Dance.” He slid back in the field! He was second at the end of the first lap, third after four go-arounds and was back to fourth by the ten-lap mark. However, that quickly changed.





On the 11th lap, Roa found his way back to third. Three laps later he was in second and he took the lead on lap 16. A subsequent red flag allowed the crew to make some adjustments to the black and green #91R and that was all she wrote. Once the race restarted, he methodically inched away from the field and when the checkered flag brought the proceedings to a halt, the veteran had a half straight advantage for his seventh all-time USAC/CRA win and his second at The PAS.





“I don’t know if I burned the brakes off or what,” the happy racer told the cheering crowd when interviewed after the win. “We have had brake problems all night long. We changed all the brake lines and the master cylinder before the heat. They went away there (in the main). I was waiting for a bomb from Richard (Vander Weerd) or whoever was back there because I was rolling into the corner so slow.”





“This is one helluva’ team right here,” Roa continued. “This is the first time we brought this car out. It is a little different than the one we ran last year. It works and we made some smart decisions tonight. If we can figure out the brake problem, we are going to be pretty good this year.”





Roa came into the night tied for the point lead. After qualifying and the heat races, he had slipped back to third. But, with the big win, he took the point lead back and has a 14-point advantage heading into the next race at Perris on April 13th.





Less than 24-hours after the race, Roa talked about his victory with Michele Spencer and Dave Stall on the “Racer Radio Show.” You can listen to that interview at the following link http:// perrisautospeedway.com/ radioshow.html

Car owners, if you are looking for someone to shoe your car during the 2019 season, look at Roa’s schedule below. He is available to race on any night not already on his racing calendar. Contact him at the phone number and E-mail address in this release.





Fans wishing to stay completely up to date with Brody Roa and the BR Performance squad can do so on the team’s website http://www.brodyroa. com/ and Facebook page at the following link: https://www.facebook. com/br91r/

The BR Performance team would also like to thank the sponsors that make the regular season possible. HD Industries, Burris Racing, “Biker” Bruce Fisher, Molecule, K-1 Race Gear, Norma Leonard, Lee Leonard, NGK Spark Plugs, Baldwin Filters, Driven Racing Oil and Coffman Racing Graphics. If you or your company would like to join BR Performance’s team for a championship run in 2019, please call 714-932-7994.

2019 Schedule

1/15/19 Tulsa Expo Raceway Chili Bowl 13th A

1/19/19 Tulsa Expo Raceway Chili Bowl 12th C

2/27/19 Las Vegas Motor Speedway USAC West Coast 1st A

2/28/19 Las Vegas Motor Speedway USAC West Coast 4TH A

3/2/19 Central Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest 3rd A

3/8/19 Canyon Speedway (AZ) USAC/CRA & Southwest 2nd A

3/9/19 Canyon Speedway (AZ) UASC/CRA & Southwest 3rd A

3/30/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA (with WoO) 1st A

4/13/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

4/20/19 Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest

4/27/19 Canyon Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest

5/4/19 Ventura Raceway (CA) USAC/CRA

5/11/19 Bakersfield Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

5/18/19 Central Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest

5/25/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

6/1/19 Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest

6/8/19 Canyon Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest

6/29/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

7/5/19 Knoxville Raceway (IA) USAC National ***

7/6/19 Knoxville Raceway (IA) USAC National ***

7/6/19 Santa Maria Raceway (CA) USAC/CRA ***

7/13/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA & Southwest

7/18/19 I-69 Speedway (IN) USAC National

7/19/19 Plymouth Speedway (IN) USAC National

7/20/19 Kokomo Speedway (IN) USAC National

7/21/19 Lawrenceburg Speedway (IN) USAC National

7/24/19 Terre Haute Action Track (IN) USAC National

7/25/19 Lincoln Park Speedway (IN) USAC National

7/26/19 Bloomington Speedway (IN) USAC National

7/27/19 Tri-State Speedway (IN) USAC National

8/17/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA & Southwest

8/31/19 Calistoga Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

9/1/19 Calistoga Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

9/2/19 Petaluma Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

9/5/29 Merced Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

9/6/19 Ocean Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

9/7/19 Santa Maria Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

9/14/19 Canyon Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest

9/21/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA

9/28/19 Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC/CRA & Southwest

10/26/19 Central Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC Southwest

11/7/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA/Southwest/National

11/8/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA/Southwest/National

11/9/19 Perris Auto Speedway (CA) USAC/CRA/Southwest/National

11/15/19 Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC/CRA/Southwest/National

11/16/19 Arizona Speedway (AZ) USAC/CRA/Southwest/National