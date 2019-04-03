BMR Drivers Ready To Tackle High Banks Of Bristol

Bill McAnally Racing drivers are prepared to tackle the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway when the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East visits the historic half-mile Tennessee track for the Zombie Auto 150 on Saturday.

The Bristol race will air live on FansChoice.TV, the streaming digital platform that’s slated to air the entire NASCAR regional series schedule live this year. In addition, the race is to be televised on NBCSN on April 11 at 4 p.m. ET.

BMR’s lineup of drivers this season features Derek Kraus in the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota Camry, Hailie Deegan in the No. 19 Monster Energy / NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry, and Brittney Zamora in the No. 99 NAPA Filters / ENEOS Toyota Camry. All three BMR drivers are set to run the full schedule in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West this year, while racing in select K&N East events.

Raphael Lessard will be driving a fourth BMR entry at Bristol, making his series debut behind the wheel of the No. 50 NAPA Belts & Hoses/FRL Express Toyota Camry.

Kraus won the series season opener at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway in February, and leads the K&N East championship standings. Deegan was fastest in practice and led the early laps at New Smyrna, but was sidelined with electrical issues. She bounced back to win the K&N West season opener with a dramatic last-lap pass at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track last month. Zamora, making her NASCAR K&N Pro Series debut at New Smyrna, had her race come to an end after contact with another car.

Kraus and Deegan, both 17-year-old NASCAR Next drivers, will be making their second visit to Bristol for a K&N East race. Deegan of Temecula, California battled back from mechanical issues to finish 22nd in last year’s event. Kraus – who hails from Stratford, Wisconsin – finished 24th a year ago, after contact with the wall. Zamora – a 19-year-old series rookie from Kennewick, Washington – will be making her first series visit to the well-known track.

All three drivers competed in NASCAR K&N Pro Series West action at Southern California’s Irwindale Speedway on Saturday. Deegan captured her third career series pole position and finished fifth. Kraus led the most laps and finished third, while Zamora came home eighth.

Lessard will be joining with BMR’s trio of full-time drivers at Bristol. The 17-year-old Canadian from Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce, Quebec is a Toyota Racing development driver, who won the CARS Super Late Model Tour championship in 2016. He’s coming off an eighth-place finish in ARCA Menards Series competition at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida last month.

Activities for the BMR drivers at Bristol will include a special meet-and-greet with a large group of guests from NAPA Power Premium Plus.

BMR PR